Pat Chambers' third commit of the class of 2020 is also the highest rated. 

DJ Gordon announced on Wednesday his commitment to Penn State, picking the Nittany Lions over a final six which included two fellow Big Ten members in Minnesota and Iowa. The Pittsburgh native also snubbed hometown Pitt.

Gordon is a 6-foot-6 shooting guard/small forward with plenty of bounce and a willingness to shoot from all three levels.

Both Rivals and 247Sports rate him as a three-star prospect, with 247Sports calling him the second best player in the class in Pennsylvania and No. 135 in the country.

Gordon, along with fellow Penn State commits Dallion Johnson and Caleb Dorsey, will be able to officially sign during the early signing period beginning on Nov. 13.

