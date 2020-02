Penn State will once again be without it’s starting guard and second-leading scorer.

Myreon Jones will not play against Northwestern due to an illness, per CBS Sports’ John Rothstein.

Jones has missed the past two games due to illness, and sophomore guard Myles Dread has replaced him in the starting lineup.