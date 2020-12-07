For moments, Penn State looked like an offensive juggernaut that had found a way to cope with its lack of size on the defensive end against one of the best big men in the country.

In other moments, the Nittany Lions looked like a team that couldn’t manage the clock nor defend the interior while committing turnovers that were more self-inflicted than forced.

Penn State’s loss to Seton Hall showed the full spectrum of possibilities of what this 2020 version of the team could be.

After shooting 8-for-15 from 3-point range in the first half and holding the Pirates’ bigs in check with energetic help defense, the Nittany Lions’ shooting fell back to Earth and Seton hall picked up the defensive intensity.

Penn State was getting stops with ease and running in transition to jump out to a 40-21 lead — but in the final five minutes of the first half and for most of the second half, the Nittany Lions struggled to deal with the Pirates’ pressure and consistently turned the ball over.

In the opening 20 minutes, Penn State held Sandro Mamukelashvili to just eight points on 3-for-9 shooting, but then he erupted for 22 in the second half and overtime as the big man got to the foul line for 10 free throw attempts.

Mamukelashvili, at 6-foot-11 and his front court partner Ike Obiagu, who stands 7-foot-2, were the toughest test that the Nittany Lion bigs had faced in the early season.

“I thought we did a great job against their size to start the game, I mean we were fantastic the first 15 minutes of the game,” interim head coach Jim Ferry said. “In the second half we tried a multitude of things… we knew it was going to be a challenge — they’re like the third-biggest team in the country and we’re obviously not.”

At 6-foot-9, senior center John Harrar is the biggest player on the team and the depth at the position behind him is very inexperienced.

True freshman big Abdou Tsimbila got his first action and senior Trent Buttrick had a much improved performance after he was -12 in 15 minutes against VCU.

But in the end, Penn State was outscored 54-30 in the paint and had three players foul out.

The Nittany Lions will be happy with the widespread contribution that they got, as nine different players saw the floor and six different players scored in double figures — most importantly Myreon Jones and Myles Dread who put up 17 and 14 points respectively after struggling to start the year.

Sophomore forward Seth Lundy backed up his career night against VCU with a 23 point outing, but in the final moments of the game he air-balled a shot and wasn’t demanding the ball.

The Nittany Lions looked lost in crunch time without Lamar Stevens to rely on, and the clock management was awful, which led to an 8-0 Seton Hall run in 1:02 of game time to force overtime.

That can’t happen and Ferry agrees.

“That’s a game you have to win,” Ferry said. “Up eight, two minutes to go, that’s a game we should have won in regulation.”

Ferry is right, despite not looking as dominant in the second half as it did in the first, Penn State led for 39:32 of game time.

But the game against the Pirates was a valuable one for Penn State no matter the outcome.

The Nittany Lions got experience in a back-and-forth contest that went down to the wire and into overtime, and it showed that this team has the potential to compete with bigger teams, but lacked the execution and composure to play at a high-level consistently.

Exactly a week before conference play begins with a trip to Ann Arbor to face Michigan, Penn State was tested in a way that it needed to be ahead of a grueling Big Ten schedule that contains three teams in the AP top-15 and some of the best centers in the country.

“We have to learn from it too, you can see how dynamic we can be as a team when we play the right way, and when we don’t you can see what happens as well,” Ferry said. “I think everybody’s a little frustrated, everybody’s disappointed — we haven’t had a ton of games and this is a game, with the experienced group we have, that we should have been able to put away.”

