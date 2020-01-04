With an electric crowd on hand at one of college basketball’s most historic arenas, No. 21 Penn State was looking for another impressive win to add to its successful run this season.

While it looked like the Nittany Lions were going to come up just short against No. 23 Iowa, Penn State rallied late to pull out a 89-86 victory over the Hawkeyes on Saturday at the Palestra in Philadelphia.

In what was a return home for some of those who played in their high school ball in Philadelphia, it was a great day for the Penn State program as its fans east of State College showed out and filled the “Cathedral of Basketball” to capacity.

Lamar Stevens made his presence felt early, leading the way for the Nittany Lions with 11 first-half points, including a transition dunk which nearly blew the roof off of the 93 year old gym.

As Penn State took a one point lead into the half, it was clear that all the team needed to do was contain Iowa star forward Luka Garza, who enforced his will in the painted area all afternoon.

With the leading scorer in the Big Ten scoring on the majority of his interior touches, Pat Chambers tried to adjust and deny Garza the ball, and force the Hawkeyes to make some uncharacteristic turnovers.

While this worked in the beginning of the second frame, Garza was dominant in the second half, and ended up scoring a game high 34 points on 13-of-19 shooting.

Nittany Lions push past shooting struggles

With Iowa going to a 2-3 zone to defend the Nittany Lions, its perimeter shooting would end up being a huge part of this matchup.

But Penn State did not have its best 3-point shooting day, going just 8-of-28 from beyond the arc.

While the team was able to capitalize on good looks in the interior, it couldn’t string together outside shots when it needed to against the zone for most of the second half.

The team’s ability to make up for this by knocking down mid range shots and finding the open man cutting to the basket came up clutch and was the reason that the Nittany Lions were able to pull out the victory.

Brockington leads the way off the bench

Philadelphia native Izaiah Brockington provided a huge spark coming off the Penn State bench against the Hawkeyes.

The Philadelphia native showed out in his homecoming, scoring a career high 23 points and having an active role on the defensive end as well.

Brockington was an immediate cog off the bench in the early going, scoring eight quick points to keep the Nittany Lions in the game in the first half.

He would then help keep Penn State afloat in the first 12 minutes of the second half, before the Nittany Lions late rally secured a signature win in Philadelphia.

The development of Brockington has come along very nicely and the red-shirt sophomore will continue to be a valuable part of the Nittany Lions’ depth.

Penn State overcomes Stevens’ foul trouble

While star forward Lamar Stevens had himself another terrific performance, he was limited toward the end of the second half.

Stevens picked up his fourth foul just about midway through the second half which meant he had to watch from the bench as Penn State had to fight its way through a seven point deficit.

But Stevens fought through adversity and managed to play the end of the game without picking up his fifth foul.

His return led to a Penn State comeback which would lead to them picking up the crucial victory in his hometown.