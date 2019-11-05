With a mix of veterans and young talent, Penn State is expected to compete in the Big Ten this year and possibly clinch an NCAA Tournament berth for the first time since 2011.

No small part of the Nittany Lions’ success will be due to the play of their forwards.

Lamar Stevens will be the talisman for Penn State’s offense, but the rest of this group will need to produce if the Nittany Lions are to contend in one of the deepest conferences in the country.

Lamar Stevens, Senior

By now, most college basketball fans know what to expect from Lamar Stevens.

A consistent contributor since his freshman year, Stevens has taken major strides each and every season, culminating in a junior campaign in which he averaged nearly 20 points and eight rebounds per game on his way to an All-Big Ten first team selection at the end of the year.

After flirting with the NBA draft, Stevens decided to return to Penn State for his senior season in hopes of leading this team to its first NCAA tournament appearance in nine years.

Stevens will undoubtedly be the main focus of every team that the Nittany Lions will face this season, but the senior has worked on his game all summer and could easily be an All-Big Ten first team selection for the second consecutive season.

Ultimately, if he can string together some solid outside shooting paired with his already elite midrange game, expect Stevens to be heralded as one of the best players in the nation.

Mike Watkins, Redshirt Senior

A year ago, Mike Watkins was going through some difficult times off the court, and that set the tone for a very inconsistent 2018 season.

After an injury ended his 2017-18 campaign, Watkins played in 27 games, starting 14 of which, in 2018-19, averaging 7.8 points and 7.4 rebounds in the process, as he rarely showed the same form that made him an honorable mention All-Big Ten selection the year prior.

While Watkins struggled mightily at times early in the season, he registered five double-doubles against Big Ten competition and scored in double figures 11 times — including in six of the eight games in January.

However, heading into this season, there is a noticeable change in how Watkins has carried himself, and his teammates and coaches are eager for him to show his growth on the basketball court.

If Watkins can stay healthy and focused for the entirety of this season, Penn State will be going to battle each week with one of the best big men in the conference.

Seth Lundy, Freshman

There are already high expectations for Seth Lundy.

Lundy was the top-rated recruit in Penn State's 2019 class, the latest in a line of Roman Catholic players to sign with Pat Chambers in recent years.

And like those before him, Lundy has had tremendous success at the high school level against top competition, shining brightest against the best teams, most notably posting 18 points in the Philadelphia Catholic League title game this past February.

At 6-foot-6 and 219 pounds, Lundy already looks the part of a 4-star recruit that should immediately contribute off the bench for the Nittany Lions.

On a Penn State team that will be searching for consistent production from its second unit, look for Lundy to make a splash in a number of pivotal Big Ten games this season.

John Harrar, Junior

It was a weird sophomore season for John Harrar.

While he did start in eight games and saw a significant increase in minutes compared to his freshman year, Harrar had an up-and-down campaign.

When he played well, his contributions were immeasurable, like against Maryland where he tallied nine points, seven rebounds and a career-best three steals in a winning effort.

However, Harrar took time in the offseason to transform his body, losing 12 pounds and altering his mindset on the court in the process.

If the Wallingford, Pennsylvania native can display the same amount of production that he did in certain games last year, expect him to see consistent minutes down the stretch for the entirety of the season.

Trent Buttrick, Junior

After a very quiet freshman season, Trent Buttrick had a much better campaign last year.

Buttrick played in 26 games in 2018-19, and saw significant minutes off the bench for Pat Chambers’ side throughout the year.

His best game of the season came against Alabama last December, when he led the Nittany Lions in scoring with career-best 13 points and went 5-of-5 from the field and 3-of-3 from behind the arc, both Penn State individual season bests for field goal and 3-point field goal percentage.

Now entering his third season, Buttrick will likely be left out of a lot of crunch-time lineups this year for Penn State.

However, if Chambers decides to go small and spread the floor, Buttrick could see a lot of time in those lineups as a spot-up shooter and rebounder.