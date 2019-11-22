Following the conclusion of Penn State football’s marquee matchup in Columbus on Saturday, a different Nittany Lion team will have a chance to make history.

When Penn State men’s basketball tips off against Yale (3-2) at the Bryce Jordan Center at 4 p.m., it’ll be looking to improve to 5-0 for the second time in three years and score 80 or more points in five straight games to start to season for the first time in program history.

Through four wins this season, Penn State has beaten each opponent by at least 15 points and has an average margin of victory of 27. The Nittany Lions’ 88.5 points per game are 15th most in all of Division I, and they’re currently shooting 50.2 percent from the field — nearly 10 ticks higher than their mark from last year.

In other words, through four games, a team which has in the past been predicated on defense is erupting at the other end.

“We’re sharing the ball, we’re understanding,” Pat Chambers said. “Although we pounded it inside, I still think we’re doing a really good job of moving the ball. To be able to score 45 in the first [half against Bucknell] and 53 in the second shows the firepower that we have.”

Through five games this season, the Bulldogs have allowed only two teams, San Francisco and Siena, to reach the 80-point plateau and are allowing 68.6 points per game. That number, however, is a bit skewed by their win over Oberlin, when Yale conceded only 37 points.

Penn State will present the Bulldogs with an eclectic group of scorers, as four Nittany Lions are scoring in double figures. Lamar Stevens, who is averaging 17.8 points per game after his 27-point performance on Tuesday, leads the way, but Chambers has gotten decent offensive production from all nine of the players who have seen legitimate time in the rotation thus far.

“That’s the type of team we have right now,” Chambers said. “We can go deep into our bench and really get some production. But I think everyone’s a willing passer right now, and wanting to share the ball.”

At the other end of the floor, the Nittany Lions have remained their stout defensive selves, often turning opponents’ misses and giveaways into quick points. Yale shoots the longball well, hitting 36.4 percent of its 3-point attempts, but so far Penn State has excelled at defending on the perimeter.

The potential difference on that end of the floor could come inside, as the Bulldogs’ pair of starting forwards, Paul Atkinson and Jordan Bruner, are 6-foot-10 and 6-foot-9, respectively. The latter takes nearly four 3s a night, so Stevens will likely be tasked with defending him, while Penn State big man Mike Watkins will have to deal with a strong interior player for the second time in three games.

Watkins did well to stifle Georgetown’s Omer Yurtseven last week, but Atkinson likes to stay around the rim a bit more. He attempts 10 two-pointers per contest, on average, and lives at the free throw line.

Saturday’s matchup will likely be the last time Penn State is heavily favored to win for some time, as the Nittany Lions will play a pair of games in Brooklyn during Thanksgiving week for the NIT Season Tip-Off tournament before beginning Big Ten play.

For right now, though, Chambers said he thinks his team is enjoying its basketball.

“I think Lamar likes it, not having to shoulder all the pressure of scoring like he did last year,” Chambers said. “We’ve got four or five guys shooting at a very good clip from 3, and Mike’s producing like we’ve been hoping he would, so I think that’s a positive for our team moving forward.