Penn State has had an up and down season so far, but one constant across all of its games has been the play of its guards.

The team has primarily employed a five-man rotation at the guard spot this season, but that has now shrunk to just four following the injury to junior guard Myles Dread.

The Nittany Lions’ four lead guards now consist of juniors Myreon Jones and Izaiah Brockington, senior Jamari Wheeler and transfer Sam Sessoms. The four have averaged 31, 36.5, 35 and 20 minutes per game, respectively, in the team’s two wins following Dread’s injury.

To start the season, many of the Nittany Lions players had a bit of a chip on their shoulder, as many people had low expectations for the program following the departure of Lamar Stevens and Mike Watkins.

This was especially the case among the teams guards who were all returning as veterans from a successful 2019-20 campaign.

After starting 0-5 in conference play, it seemed as if those low expectations may have been spot on, but the Nittany Lions have since found new life and have fought their way back into the Big Ten conversation.

“[We’re playing now] not just for outside respect, but really for our own pride. We definitely didn't start off Big Ten [play] how we wanted to,” Brockington said. “We knew a lot of people were counting us out, but we just don't let any of that get to us and we just gotta go out there, play Penn State basketball and find a way to win.”

Penn State’s recent resurgence has been in large part thanks to the play of its guards.

In its two wins, the Nittany Lions have gotten tremendous scoring outputs out of three guards in particular — Jones put up 17 and 15-point games despite battling foul trouble against Rutgers, while Brockington chipped in 17 and 21-point games.

Off the bench, Penn State has seen a large increase in scoring from Sessoms thanks to his increase in minutes, as he has averaged over 10 points in the team’s only conference wins.

Even more important than their scoring has been the guards’ leadership after starting off the Big Ten schedule with five straight losses.

A team with less experience may have folded after going winless to kick off the conference slate, but Penn State has shown over its last two games that the team has a lot of fight left in it.

Wheeler has been especially important to the team's energy on the court, and the senior has been visibly frustrated at times over the last several games but has come up huge for the team when it matters the most.

Over the last two games, Wheeler has grabbed an offensive rebound and hit a big three-point shot that have helped seal the deal for the Nittany Lions with under 70 seconds to go in the game.

Led by its talent at the guard spot, Penn State has shown it has the ability to fight back from adversity as a team and get wins when it needs them most.

“I feel like this is the most connected we've been all season, because only a connected team wins that game,” Brockington said. “We were down going into the final minutes and we just knew we had to come up with big stops and make big plays. The guys did that and I’m proud of them.”

One area of concern following Saturday’s win was the team’s defense after Penn State gave up 78 points to Northwestern, cementing the team's place at the bottom of the conference in points allowed per game.

However, the team will now get some much needed rest after playing four games in one week and will look to take on a ranked Wisconsin team that will challenge Penn State in all facets of the game.