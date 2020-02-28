Penn State is on its way to qualifying for its first NCAA Tournament since 2011 and bracketologists are mostly in agreement on where the Nittany Lions stand in relation to the rest of the field.

With just over one week remaining in the regular season, most of the major experts believe that Penn State will be in the field of 68, and are slated to be a No. 4 seed.

According to ESPN’s Joe Lunardi, the Nittany Lions should be a No. 4 seed in the East Region and would play Akron in the opening round of the tournament in Tampa, Florida.

CBSSports’ Jerry Palm agrees with Lunardi, stating that Penn State is currently a No. 4 seed in the East Region and would play No. 13 Akron in the first round. As of this week, San Diego State is the No. 1 seed in the East Region.

Additionally, SB Nation’s Chris Dobbertean has Penn State as a No. 4 seed in the East Region in his bracket projections. The Nittany Lions would be slated to play Vermont in the opening round before potentially playing No. 5 seed Arizona in the Round of 32.

Lastly, US Today's Shelby Mast pegged the Nittany Lions as a No. 4 seed in the South Region most recent edition of the publication's bracketology. Penn State would play 13th-seeded Bowling Green in Sacramento in the opening round.