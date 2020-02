After eclipsing the 2,000-point mark on Saturday, Lamar Stevens picked up recognition of a different variety on Monday.

Stevens was included on the Wooden Award Late Season Top 20 Watch List, as announced on ESPNU.

The players on the list are considered strong candidates for the 2020 John R. Wooden Award for the Player of the Year in college basketball.

The winner of the 2020 John R. Wooden Award will be presented during the ESPN College Basketball Awards on April 10, 2020.