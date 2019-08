Caleb Dorsey is the second addition to Pat Chambers’ 2020 recruiting class, joining guard Dallion Johnson.

The 6-foot-7, 200-pound small forward announced his commitment on Twitter on Wednesday night.

Dorsey hails from Pottstown, Pennsylvania and played basketball at The Hill School.

Dorsey received his scholarship offer on July 9. He made an unofficial visit earlier this month on August 6.

The forward also received offers from schools such as Georgetown, Appalachian State, Hofstra and UMBC.