For the second straight season, Lamar Stevens has been named to the National Association of Basketball Coaches District VII team.

It is only the fifth time in program history that a player has earned NABC All-District honors in consecutive seasons, as Stevens’ numbers throughout the 2019-20 campaign garnered national recognition.

Averaging nearly 18 points per game and scoring in double figures in 30 regular season games, the senior was also a United States Basketball Writers Association All-District Team selection for the 2019-20 season.

Stevens also made the watch lists for the Lute Olson National Player of the Year award, the Naismith National Player of the Year award, the John R. Wooden Award and the Karl Malone Power Forward Award.