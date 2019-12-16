A team with NCAA Tournament aspirations added another feather in its cap on Monday.

For the first time since March 1996, Penn State has been ranked in the AP Top 25. After receiving votes in the past few iterations of the AP Poll, the 9-2 Nittany Lions officially came in at No. 23 in Monday’s vote.

The nod comes after a pair of wins over Power 5 opponents at the Bryce Jordan Center last week, including an upset victory over then-No. 4 Maryland on Tuesday for the first conference win of Penn State’s season. The Nittany Lions then mounted a comeback win over Alabama on Saturday.

This marks only the 16th week Penn State has been ranked in the AP Poll’s history, which dates back to the 1949-50 season — although the poll didn’t adopt its current top 25 format until 1989-90. The previous 15 weeks were spread over three seasons, all of which ended with Penn State earning a bid to the NCAA Tournament.

The more than 23-year drought between rankings isn’t the longest in the program’s history.

Before Penn State was ranked in January 1996 — and remained in the top 25 until the end of the season, reaching a program-high No. 9 ranking on Feb. 12, 1996 — the Nittany Lions hadn’t cracked the AP Poll since December 1954, a 43-year dry spell. The blue and white lost its only game as a ranked team during the 1954-55 season before being bumped from the then-top 20.

While being named in the AP Poll is a positive sign for Penn State’s NCAA Tournament hopes, the Nittany Lions haven’t played well as a ranked team over the program’s history. Penn State is 14-11 all-time over the course of the 15 weeks it’s been ranked.

Most recently, Penn State was upset in the first round of the 1996 NCAA Tournament by 12th-seeded Arkansas, who was unranked. The Nittany Lions were the 18th-ranked team in the country and fifth seed in the East region at that time and, after starting the season 15-1, lost five of their last eight games to finish 21-7.

Elsewhere in the Big Ten, Ohio State and Maryland fell to No. 5 and No. 7, respectively, in this week's poll after each team dropped its first game of the season. No. 14 Michigan and No. 15 Michigan State round out the conference's five top-25 teams.

Penn State will play its first game as a newly-minted top-25 team on Friday, when it hosts Central Connecticut State in search of extending its winning streak to three games.