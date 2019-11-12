One week of the season is in the books and Penn State is off to a 2-0 start for the third straight year.

Pat Chambers and combo guard Myreon Jones met with the media on Monday, ahead of Penn State’s first road game of the season against Georgetown on Thursday.

Here are three takeaways from Monday’s press conference.

Keeping Watkins involved

Mike Watkins has been one of the most talked about members of the Nittany Lions at this point in this season, and that didn’t change on Monday.

Watkins is the healthiest he has been since his sophomore season, and his performance in Penn State’s first two games reflects that.

The redshirt senior posted 12 points and 11 rebounds against Maryland Eastern Shore last Tuesday, but only attempted four shots against Wagner on Saturday.

“I thought he had some early touches that didn't go his way early on, and I pulled him early because of ball-screen defense and a lack of communication,” Chambers said. “But we need to continue to feed Mike, and we need to continue to look for Mike because he's one of the best rim runners in the country, with his speed and athleticism.”

As the season goes on, Watkins will be tested by some of the best that the Big Ten has to offer. Chambers stressed that the Nittany Lions need to keep Watkins involved on offense.

“He’s a great roller on ball screens, so we’ve definitely gotta give him the ball,” Chambers said. “And you can see he’s extending his range a little bit, and developing his game. But we need to keep him involved. He needs to get touches.”

Jones seeing improvement in second season

It’s fair to suggest that expectations are different for Myreon Jones in his sophomore season.

After only averaging 10 minutes per game in his first year in Happy Valley, Jones is up to 26 minutes a night through the first week of play.

Chambers noted that Jones has significantly improved in all areas, especially on the defensive side of the ball. The young guard was quick to agree.

“I made it my goal in the offseason to get a lot bigger and stronger, and I feel that I’ve become a better defender as a result,” Jones said. “I’m focusing more on being a better on-ball defender, getting steals and grabbing rebounds.”

As the only real combo guard in the backcourt, Jones is one of the more versatile weapons that Chambers has at his disposal.

Through two games, Jones is averaging 12 points per game and shooting 57 percent from the field, to go along with nearly five assists per game and an assist to turnover ratio of 2.3.

While Jones is a much larger component in Penn State’s offense so far this season, he’s adapted seamlessly to the challenges that his new role possesses.

“It’s just playing basketball really,” Jones said. “I’ve been playing at both guard positions my whole life so [splitting time at both positions] is not that big of a deal.”

Always room to grow

Even though the Nittany Lions won each of their first two games comfortably, Chambers still feels that there are plenty of areas that his team can improve on.

“I think we need to tighten up some things on defense, and limit our turnovers,” Chambers said. “There are things we still need to clean up on offense, mainly our driving and spacing. But we’ll work on that in practice this week, and try to fix those ball movement and player movement issues.”

While, the head coach was pleased with his team’s effort, Chambers is well aware that the competition will improve in the coming, starting with Thursday’s game against the Hoyas.

There is no doubt that this Penn State team is deeper and more experienced than in year’s past.

More than their individual talent, the Nittany Lions’ depth and leadership should allow them to compete against almost all of its opponents this season.

“I think we’re in a good place a couple games in, and I think our experience is showing through most of all,” Chambers said. “I think we really showed our depth and firepower once our bench came in.”