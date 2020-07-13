Penn State officially welcomed a new addition to its roster on Monday afternoon with its announcement that 6-foot-8 forward Abdou Tsimbila is coming to Happy Valley this year.

The Yaounde, Cameroon, native originally signed with Penn State late in 2018 but spent his first year out of high school attending Harcum College where he did not participate in collegiate athletics.

Tsimbila has now signed a grant-in-aid that will allow him to play in the 2020-21 campaign for the Nittany Lions.

He attended high school at St. Maria Goretti in Hagerstown, Maryland, and earned first-team All-Washington County honors in both his junior and senior seasons.

The former three-star recruit is thought to have some significant defensive upside, while the offensive part of his game is still a bit of a work in progress.

