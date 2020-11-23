Current Penn State players are continuing to voice support for former men's basketball coach Pat Chambers following his resignation back in October.

Chambers resigned Oct. 21 following an internal investigation into "inappropriate conduct" prompted by an article in ESPN's The Undefeated that came out July 6.

The article chronicled comments from the former coach that were directed at former Nittany Lion Rasir Bolton, in which Chambers made reference to a "noose" around Bolton's neck.

“I want to be a stress reliever for you. You can talk to me about anything. I need to get some of this pressure off you. I want to loosen the noose that’s around your neck,” Chambers said to Bolton in January 2019, according to The Undefeated.

However, many current Nittany Lions, including Jamari Wheeler and Myles Dread, were ardent in their backing for Chambers at the team's media day prior to the season.

Dread even went so far as to say he's "not at peace with" Chambers' resignation while Wheeler called Chambers "one of the best coaches I've ever played for."

Players also took to social media to voice support for the former ninth-year coach.

Wheeler posted a video on Twitter Monday, displaying a FaceTime call with himself and Chambers and he showed him the new Nittany Lion locker room.

I had to FaceTime you so you could celebrate the new locker room with us because without you this wouldn’t have happen and we just want to say thank you for making this happen for us and we appreciate you so much coach and love you🤞🏾🖤@Coach_Chambers pic.twitter.com/aXY1Gk6P6B — Jamari Wheeler (@Jamariwheeler5) November 23, 2020

Former Penn State star Lamar Stevens also made his support for Chambers well known, reposting the message by Wheeler with a statement of his own.

Facts!!!! PSU Basketball wouldn’t be what it is without him. The real 🐐 https://t.co/3mpyBuwjk6 — Lamar Stevens (@LamarStevens11) November 23, 2020

Penn State, now under the direction of former assistant and current interim coach Jim Ferry, will open the season this Wednesday as Drexel travels to the Bryce Jordan Center.

