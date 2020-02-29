After missing six games due to an undisclosed illness, Myreon Jones will be back in the lineup for Penn State on Saturday, according to Ben Jones of StateCollege.com.

Averaging just over 14 points per game and leading the Big Ten in 3-point percentage, the sophomore guard will be crucial to the success of Penn State during the month of March.

The return of Jones will likely mean that either Seth Lundy or Myles Dread return to the bench which sets up Chambers’ depth nicely as he can return to his nine-man rotation.

The Nittany Lions were 4-2 in Jones' absence.