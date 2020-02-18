Penn State is one of the hottest teams in the nation leading up to its matchup with Illinois, which has struggled as of late.

The Nittany Lions will look for their ninth straight win at 6:30 p.m. at the Bryce Jordan Center while the Illini are hoping to end a four-game skid and climb back into the AP top-25 after recently falling out.

Illinois has had a tough stretch of opponents, having faced Iowa,Maryland, Michigan State and Rutgers in its last four games, all of which sit at the top of the conference along with Penn State.

Against the Spartans, the Illini suffered a big blow as Ayo Dosunmu, who sits at sixth in the Big Ten in points per game, went down with a scary-looking leg injury that was later revealed not to be as serious as initially thought.

But Dosunmu missed Illinois’ Saturday game against Rutgers and his status remains day-to-day as of Monday afternoon, per head coach Brad Underwood.

The sophomore guard has been the Illini’s best player all year, and one of the best in the Big Ten — the Illinois offense has been dependent on his scoring ability.

The Nittany Lions have also been without a big part of their offense in recent games as Myreon Jones has been sidelined with an illness for the past three games.

Jones is Penn State’s second-leading scorer, and Pat Chambers announced that the sophomore is still day-to-day on Monday afternoon as well.

After Dosunmu, the Illini’s most impactful player this season has been freshman big man Kofi Cockburn.

The seven foot tall center has averaged over 13 points per game and nine rebounds while shooting over 50 percent from the floor. His matchup with John Harrar and Mike Watkins will be key as to which side has an edge in the paint and on the boards.

Throughout the season Illinois has been consistently up at the top of the Big Ten standings, until this recent losing streak.

The conference has seen loads of teams move up and down the standings as it has proven to be one of the most competitive in the nation.

And even with the questions surrounding Dosunmnu’s health, Penn State isn’t taking the Illini lightly.

“This league is just… I’ve never seen anything like it,” Pat Chambers said. “I’m watching Illinois on tape and it’s frightening how tough they are and what they’re able to do on both ends of the floor, so there’s a great challenge ahead of us.”