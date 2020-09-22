When Pat Chambers learned that former assistant coach Kevin Freeman was heading back to coach his alma mater UConn, he had to act fast to find a new coach to join his staff before the 2020-21 season.

He had to look no further than a financial adviser, who also happens to be Penn State's all-time leading scorer, itching to come back to his alma mater.

Talor Battle, one of the all-time greats at Penn State, was offered a chance to leave his financial gig and come back to Happy Valley to coach with Chambers.

And with no hesitation, he took the job.

He was ready to come back to State College and be a part of the program he helped build.

“My reaction was through the roof, full of excitement because this place means everything to me, so to come back and be on the staff is just truly so special,” Battle said. “I can't express the gratitude I have toward Coach Chambers.”

Although their relationship has grown tremendously throughout the years, Battle was never able to play for Chambers, who was named head coach the season after Battle graduated.

But while they haven’t worked together until now, the two have communicated plenty throughout the years, checking in on each other as they independently went about their professional careers.

And once Battle started to contemplate retirement from professional basketball, Chambers said he would do whatever he could to help the former Nittany Lion if he ever needed it.

“I had a conversation with him and he looked me in my eyes and told me he’d do everything he could to help,” Battle said. “So three and a half years later, here I am. The guy's great, he said he would help me, I didn't know to this extreme, but we’ve had a great relationship.”

While Battle has no prior coaching experience, he has something he feels will be uniquely brought to the team with his experience as a Nittany Lion himself.

It’s a quality that isn’t necessarily basketball related, but one he said will help in terms of communication throughout the busy season.

“Having played here, having walked this campus, I think I can relate with the guys a great deal, so I think that'll go a long way,” Battle said. “And just kind of being a mentor or listening to these guys, understanding what they've gone through.”

While he is a mentor, Battle will also be crucial in both game planning and player development.

Most of his player development will likely be going toward the guard position, as the backcourt is going to need to step up this season with the departure of big men Lamar Stevens and Mike Watkins.

“These guards, I'm really looking forward to getting around them whatever way that I can help them, obviously develop and work with them on a court,” Battle said. “Them picking my brain or me sharing some of the knowledge that I know helped make me successful, whatever I could pass along to them is just a privilege for me.”

Those backcourt contributors will consist of returning veterans such as Jamari Wheeler, Myles Dread and Myreon Jones.

As those cornerstone pieces head into the season looking to continue their exponential improvement, Battle is prepared to help them with anything on and off the floor.

“These guys are already established players in [the Big Ten], if I can give a little bit of input, help them become better and just develop them, I’ll do it,” Battle said. “That's what I'm excited for.”

Something that also makes the hiring of Battle intriguing is the fact that he will be the only one in the locker room to have experienced an NCAA tournament run with Penn State.

He was quick to say that Chambers along with his team have unfinished business from last year, and that is (officially) making the big dance.

The Nittany Lions were slated to make the tournament last season but the event was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Now as Penn State awaits a season with another talent-filled, veteran roster, Battle is really hoping to finally help Penn State get back to that goal.

“The goal every year for every team is to get to that NCAA tournament, for the older guys who were here last year, [to get] right there and for the world to just completely come to a stop and then not be able to play in a tournament, it is some sort of unfinished business,” Battle said. “I think that's a good way to look at it, still having so much to prove.”

