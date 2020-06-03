As Pat Chambers enters his 10th year in State College, Penn State has seen some of its best seasons in the history of the program during his tenure.

Yet Chambers is not the only example of a coach who has guided the Nittany Lions to success.

Though Penn State has made the NCAA tournament just four times in the past 55 seasons, the Nittany Lions have a number of memorable seasons and trophies won.

After a deep dive through the record books, here are five of the best Penn State teams in the history of the program.

2017-18

Fresh in the minds of many Penn State fans, a make-or-break season for Chambers produced a season-best for wins during the coach's time in Happy Valley.

Prior to this season, Penn State failed to finish higher than No. 10 in the Big Ten standings during the Chambers era.

Nearly doubling the prior year’s win total, the 26-win Nittany Lions narrowly missed an invitation to the NCAA tournament and settled for the National Invitational Tournament.

With a balanced offensive attack spearheaded by sophomores Tony Carr and Lamar Stevens as well as rim protector Mike Watkins, the Nittany Lions won five straight in the NIT to secure the program’s second such title.

Culminating in a 82-66 win over Utah in the championship at Madison Square Garden, this team showed Penn State the path to basketball relevance.

2008-09

The most prolific team in terms of wins, the 27-win Nittany Lions featured a superstar.

In a record-setting career of offensive brilliance, sophomore guard Talor Battle made a name for himself during the 2008-09 campaign.

Though Battle and company would make the NCAA tournament two years later, this year’s team secured the program’s first NIT title with a 69-63 win over Baylor.

While this team did not get a chance to play in the NCAA tournament, its 27 wins stand as the most in program history.

2019-20

However far this team could’ve gone in the postseason is unknown, but this much is certain: this past season’s Nittany Lions were the real deal.

Program cornerstones Stevens and Watkins’ senior leadership complemented sophomore guards Myreon Jones and Myles Dread’s outside shooting ability.

For a four-week stretch in January and February, the Nittany Lions won eight straight games and appeared a dark horse title contender.

Though Penn State lost five of its last six to close out the regular season, the Nittany Lions peaked at No. 9 in the AP poll reentering the top-10 for the first time since 1996.

The coronavirus pandemic halted a season that while great in its own right, could have been one for the history books.

2000-2001

Near the end of the Jerry Dunn era, a senior-laden team headlined by future NBA player Joe Crispin pulled off an unanticipated March Madness run.

The Nittany Lions secured a No. 7 seed in the tournament after a turbulent season with both a win over Michigan State and a loss at Northwestern.

Penn State disposed of No. 10 seed Providence with relative ease in the first round of the NCAA tournament and then shocked the world with an 82-74 upset of No. 2 seed North Carolina.

While the Nittany Lions outshot a team with future NBA players Brendan Haywood and Joseph Forte, as well as NFL star Julius Peppers, Penn State fell flat in the Sweet Sixteen against in-state rival Temple.

1953-54

Led by arguably the program’s best player of all-time in junior forward Jesse Arnelle, the Nittany Lions finished 18-6 in what is definitively their best season in program history.

With a program-best AP poll finish of No. 9, head coach Elmer Gross’ final year at the helm proved his most fruitful.

In a 24 team field, Penn State advanced to the Final Four after three straight wins over Toledo, No. 8 LSU and No. 6 Notre Dame.

The Nittany Lions fell short against eventual national champion La Salle, but Penn State saved face in the once-typical third place game with a 70-61 win over USC.

To this day, no Penn State basketball team has advanced further in the NCAA tournament than Arnelle and Gross’ Nittany Lions.

