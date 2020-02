Even the Penn State men's basketball players who aren't wearing blue and white anymore are on a roll.

Tony Carr, who starred for the Nittany Lions for two seasons, drilled a three-pointer with less than a second to go to give the Erie BayHawks of the NBA G League a win over the Windy City Bulls. Carr scored 19 points in the win.

Former Penn State guard @Tone10Carr with the game-winner tonight for the Erie Bayhawks ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/krfFlhCIdG — Tyler King (@King_TylerB) February 14, 2020