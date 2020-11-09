The lasting legacy of excellence and activism Jesse Arnelle leaves behind

Brandon Short only got to know the late Jesse Arnelle for two years.

Even in that time, Short understood the magnitude of his relationship with Arnelle.

After being named to Penn State’s Board of Trustees in July 2018, Short got to work closely with Arnelle, who served on the board for 45 years until 2014, up until his death on Oct. 21 due to heart disease.

Arnelle was a legendary football and basketball player at Penn State in the 1950s, but perhaps more importantly, he was named Penn State’s first Black student body president in 1954 and the first person of color appointed to the board in 1969.

At a time when institutional racism ran rampant across the United States, Short said Arnelle was far ahead of his time.

“He was a quantum leap forward in so many ways,” Short told The Daily Collegian. “He was a leader, he was a mentor and a pioneer. He’s a catalyst in the history of our university.”

Penn State history professor Mike Milligan, who never met Arnelle, teaches a course called “The History of Pennsylvania State University,” which features Arnelle prominently.

Milligan shared Short’s sentiment, calling Arnelle a “pioneer” and integral part of his course on Penn State’s history.

“I can’t think of a student in the course that I spend as much time on as him,” Milligan said. “The sort of universal respect that’s directed his way is really quite extraordinary.”

While at University Park, Arnelle excelled in athletics, playing both football and basketball, guiding the Nittany Lions to their only NCAA Final Four appearance in 1954.

In addition to being the program’s all-time leading rebounder and former scoring leader (since broken by Talor Battle), Arnelle was an All-American in 1954 and the East Regional Most Valuable Player during the 1954 NCAA Tournament.

But to Arnelle’s widow, Carolyn Block-Arnelle, he was much more during his time at Penn State than a great football and basketball player.

“He enjoyed being a leader,” Block-Arnelle told the Collegian. “He combined athletic abilities with leadership for different causes and issues during his time at Penn State.”

During the Nittany Lions’ magical basketball run, Arnelle simultaneously served as student body president.

A success in and away from athletics, Short said he only hopes to leave as much of a mark on Penn State as Arnelle did, now that he's in a position to do so as a trustee.

“He’s an extremely remarkable man that has been successful in every aspect of his life,” Short said. “He always tried to make other people’s lives a little bit better, and I hope to someday be able to do the same thing.”

Like Arnelle, Short also played football at Penn State and was later drafted into the NFL.

While Short enjoyed a seven year professional career, Arnelle chose basketball over football after being selected in the 1955 NFL and NBA drafts by the Los Angeles Rams and Fort Wayne (now Detroit) Pistons, respectively.

But Arnelle’s professional career was brief at just 31 games.

Block-Arnelle recalled a story her husband told about his time in high school, when a teacher pulled Arnelle aside to tell him he could “do more” than be an athlete.

Arnelle heeded that advice and called it quits on professional sports after just one season.

After basketball, Arnelle served in the United States Air Force and earned his law degree from Dickinson School of Law in Carlisle, Pennsylvania.

Soon after, Arnelle worked as a Peace Corps Director in Turkey and India, then moved to San Francisco in 1968 to work at a public defenders office, and later started his own law firm.

“To be an All-American, to be drafted into sports and to go on to have your own law firm — he was touched,” Short said. “He meant a lot to the university.”

In 1974, Arnelle met Block-Arnelle while the two were working on a case together. Block-Arnelle was working as a clinical psychologist and Arnelle for the Federal Public Defender’s Office.

After working on several cases together, the two started dating and got married in 1981. Nearly 50 years later, Block-Arnelle still remembers the remarkable first impression Arnelle left on her.

“When we were working on the first case, the judge was talking to him about his athletic accomplishments and I thought ‘Oh, that’s nice.’” Block-Arnelle said. “When they said he was president of the student body [at Penn State] and I go ‘That’s big.’ In 1954, I knew that to be big.”

But things were not initially easy for Arnelle at his law firm. Block-Arnelle said her husband would consistently make the nearly three hour drive from San Francisco to Fresno to visit clients in central California.

As a Black man owning a law firm, Block-Arnelle said making ends meet would prove to be challenging.

“He worked really hard at his law practice,” Block-Arnelle said. “When he started out, it was difficult getting clients and especially clients who could pay him to make a living out of this.”

At the Penn State Football Awards Banquet in 1968, Arnelle was the guest of honor.

Rather than accept Penn State’s first Annual Alumni Award, Arnelle denounced the university’s porous record of admissions for Black students at Penn State and spoke out on those same injustices he'd go on to face upon graduation.

In a contentious year where both Martin Luther King Jr. and Senator Robert Kennedy were fatally shot, Arnelle shocked the crowd by turning down the award.

“That speech took incredible courage for him to do,” Milligan said. “He could have simply accepted an extraordinary award that was the first of its kind, but he couldn’t accept it.”

Milligan, who has studied Arnelle’s speech in great detail, said the speech showed Arnelle was someone who’s “thankful” and “grateful” for what Penn State had done for him.

And yet, Arnelle was not going to let Penn State off the hook.

“These are the words of someone who cares a lot about Penn State,” Milligan said. “Even before his decades of trustee service, he believed and expected Penn State to do better.”

Block-Arnelle, who would have celebrated her 39th anniversary with Arnelle later this month, said her husband was grateful for everything Penn State had given him.

Despite fears of damaging friendships with faculty and staff in the crowd, Block-Arnelle said her husband wanted to use his platform to its fullest potential and incite change within Penn State.

“He thought it was necessary, and he was willing to take a risk,” Block-Arnelle said. “He felt that somebody needed to do it, and he was in a good position to do it.”

Short said Arnelle’s speech set the precedent for Penn State student-athletes to be more than “just athletes” and use sports as a platform to affect change.

Even today, Short said the Penn State culture he sees on campus among student-athletes is a direct result of Arnelle’s actions.

“We’ve done a lot of work, but what Jesse said then still rings true today,” Short said about Arnelle’s critiques of Penn State’s racial history. “We’ve made a ton of progress, but we still have a long way to go.”

Short serves as the chairman for the Board of Trustees’ task force addressing potential changes to the Student Code of Conduct relating to racism, bias and community safety. Convened in June by President Eric Barron, the task force is composed of more than 25 students, faculty and staff.

As Short seeks to incite change on the task force, he has called Arnelle a “role model.”

Yet Short wishes he had the opportunity to spend more time with Arnelle at the end of his life.

“I really wanted the chance to talk to him and tell him how much he meant to me,” Short said. “Unfortunately, I never got the chance.”

In the wake of her husband’s death, Block-Arnelle said she has heard from countless well-wishing friends and family members.

Whether it was through his athletic prowess, pushing Penn State to be better, or his work in law, Block-Arnelle said her husband wanted to “stand out.”

From his body of work, Arnelle stood out, and then some.

“He had a very interesting life and accomplished quite a few things,” Block-Arnelle said. “He was very appreciative of how his life turned out.”