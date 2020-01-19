Before Saturday’s home win over Ohio State, Penn State had hit its lowest point of the season during a three game losing streak where the team simply couldn’t put together a complete performance.

Second half performances were a major issue, as the Nittany Lions averaged just 26 points per second half over that stretch. Myles Dread — arguably Penn State’s most reliable spot up shooter — went 0-11 from the field in the three losses, and Lamar Stevens failed to score over 20 points in each game.

But Penn State’s win against the Buckeyes was as well-rounded of a performance as the team has had all season and it came at a time when Pat Chambers’ group needed it most.

Four players finished in double figures against Ohio State, while Mike Watkins was nearly the fifth with nine total points on 80 percent shooting from the field.

“Lamar has been getting in foul trouble in the Big Ten here and he’s got to be a little more intelligent, but Seth Lundy is playing really good basketball right now,” Chambers said. “I felt like Myles Dread played really well defensively, it was great to see the ball go in the basket for him.”

Lundy came up big once again in just his second career start as a freshman scoring 12 points on 3-6 shooting from behind the arc. Dread broke out of his shooting slump and impacted the game in a multitude of areas while Stevens dominated both ends of the floor, putting up 24 points in just 22 minutes.

Whoever was on the floor for the Nittany Lions on Saturday excelled in their role and added something at both ends of the floor.

“I think everybody stepped up,” Stevens said. “Seth [Lundy] has been playing at an extremely high level and everybody has honestly stepped up and played confidently in the minutes that they played.”

Lundy and John Harrar started their second straight games while Dread and Watkins came off the bench, a change that could have some adverse effects within a locker room in some instances, but not this one.

“I think just the fact that they’re doing it and still being able to come out and play hard and not just be about themselves is a true testament to how selfless they are,” Stevens said. “They didn’t have their heads down when they found out they weren’t starting, they just accepted their role and understood they were doing what coach believes is best for the team, and they responded, they came out and played hard and it's just a true testament to them as people — it's not about them, it's about the whole.”

Sure it helps when Penn State shoots nearly 50 percent from 3-point range as a team, but when everyone is operating at a high level within a system and is comfortable in their role, it's always going to be harder for teams to beat the Nittany Lions.

“We’re all-stars in our roles, we need to be all-stars in our roles,” Pat Chambers said. “I’ll go to Trent Buttrick, he gave us a heck of a minute, had a blocked shot and did some good things for us.”

Buttrick came in at the end of the first half and recorded just two stats — one of which was a massive block as time expired — and the energy carried over into the second half.

Penn State went on to score 48 points in the second half, up 22 points from what they averaged in second halves during the three game losing streak.

With the offense consistently sputtering out for the final 20 minutes, the Nittany Lions had a ton of room to improve internally.

And that’s the thing, Chambers and his team haven’t felt like they’ve been losing to their opponents during their rough stretch, they felt like they were losing to themselves.

“For us to stop this streak here it has to be all about us,” Chambers said Friday prior to Penn State’s matchup against Ohio State. “Because I just believe Penn State’s beating Penn State.”

Now for Chambers and his squad, it’s a matter of stringing wins like this together to get back on track in one of the country’s toughest conferences.

“We can get better, this was a great game for us but we have to put it back-to-back-to-back, but I feel like we played close to a 40 minute game.”