Without a Penn State basketball coach, Michael Jordan may not have won six NBA championships.

Though ESPN’s “The Last Dance” outlined Jordan’s masterful NBA career in great detail, a coach with Penn State ties assisted head coach Phil Jackson to kickstart the iconic Chicago Bulls dynasty — John Bach.

“Coach Bach was truly one of the greatest basketball minds of all-time,” Jordan said to the Chicago Tribune in 2016. “He taught me so much, encouraged me, worked with me and really helped to mold my professional game.

“Without him, I don’t know that we would’ve won our first three championships.”

Prior to joining the Bulls, the late John Bach honed his craft in the college ranks.

After a playing and coaching career at Fordham that spanned over 20 years, Bach headed to University Park in 1968 to lead a Penn State men’s basketball program better known for playing second fiddle to its football counterparts.

While Bach’s Nittany Lions hovered around .500 (122-121) during his 10 years in Happy Valley, Penn State left its independent status behind and accomplished Bach’s goal of joining a conference for the first time since 1939.

Still, Bach’s inability to earn Penn State a berth in the NCAA Tournament wore on him, per his son John Bach Jr.

“He always felt he was a player away at Penn State,” Bach Jr. said, one of Bach’s three children to graduate from Penn State. “That’s part of the challenge with being in a non-traditional basketball setting, and I think he relished the opportunity that he thought he could do it.

“He never quite got there, but I think he came away with this idea that he needed to change his thinking.”

Short on talent to compete with collegiate powerhouses of the time, Bach experimented with different forms of man and zone defense at Penn State that would pay dividends down the road.

Initially a rigid coach, Bach’s coaching tenure with the Nittany Lions is marked by a willingness to adapt.

“[Bach] learned a lot [at Penn State], and what he took to the NBA is you cannot have a fast and fixed system,” Bach Jr. said. “You have to build a system around the players you have, and [in the NBA] you have players with extraordinary talents, so you don’t want to lock them down in a system. That was a huge paradigm shift for him.”

In 1978, Bach left Penn State for the NBA, where he would coach for the next three decades. After an unsuccessful seven-year run with the Golden State Warriors as both an assistant and head coach, Bach joined Bulls head coach Doug Collins’ staff in 1986.

A Chicago Bulls assistant coach from 1986 to 1994, Bach was a defensive guru in the Windy City.

Jackson’s “triangle offense” receives much of the credit for the success of the Bulls teams of the 90’s, but as the time-honored adage goes, defense wins championships.

Heralded as the creator of Chicago’s famed “Doberman defense” led by Jordan, Scottie Pippen and Horace Grant, Bach’s aggressive game plan propelled the Bulls to top-seven finishes in defensive rating each of their first three championship seasons.

With a frenetic defense dominating the backcourt, Bach’s dogged coaching style perfectly complemented Jackson’s zen approach.

“Many people don’t know that when I was given the job as the Bulls [head] coach, I named John [Bach] as the defensive coordinator,” Jackson said via Twitter in 2016. “That early Bulls team was a terror on defense with Pippen, Jordan and Grant as the Dobermans of D...John was the defensive teacher of that first 3-peat team.”

Even as the most direct contact to Jordan and the Bulls’ fame, Bach is not alone in Penn State basketball connections to “The Last Dance”.

Bach’s successor coaching the Nittany Lions, the late Dick Harter, also moved onto the NBA in later years and assisted the 1997-98 Indiana Pacers team that took Chicago to seven games in the Eastern Conference Finals.

Two years prior, the 72-win Bulls secured an NBA championship over a Seattle Supersonics team with Penn State graduates in assistant coach Bob Weiss (‘65) and center Frank Brickowski (‘81).

Nevertheless, as Penn State basketball continues to shed light on the university being more than a “football school,” a program with professional success stories like Bach can draw upon decades of NBA connections to seemingly untouchable greats like Jordan.

Although Bach’s time with Penn State hoops did not rewrite record books nor shatter records, it brought with it the blueprints for success on the hardwood— defensive intensity and a military-like work ethic.

While Bach passed away in 2016 at the age of 91, his impact on Penn State basketball and NBA legends alike is immeasurable to those that knew him.

“Coach Bach was a special person, someone who was very instrumental in my career and our first three championships,” Pippen said via Twitter shortly after Bach’s passing. “Johnny was all about defense, which was key to us getting over the hump. Defense wins championships and he created that mentality for us.”

