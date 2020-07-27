Men's Basketball vs. Minnesota, Stevens (11) shoots ball
Forward Lamar Stevens (11) shoots the ball during the men's basketball game against Minnesota at the Bryce Jordan Center on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020. The No. 22 Nittany Lions defeated the Golden Gophers 83-77.

 James Riccardo

Despite having his season cut short due to the coronavirus pandemic and missing out on a shot at potentially playing in an NCAA Tournament, former Penn State men's basketball forward Lamar Stevens is still continuing to turn heads.

Stevens, the Nittany Lions' second all-time leading scorer, was reportedly invited to the 2020 NBA Draft Combine, though it remains to be seen if the combine will take place.

Stevens averaged 17.6 points per game, 6.9 rebounds per game, 2.2 assists per game as well as 1.2 steals and 1.1 blocks per game in 2019.

Stevens garnered his second First Team All-Big Ten honors for his efforts this season.

