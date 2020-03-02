After checking in at No. 16 last week, Penn State has fallen to No. 20 in this week’s edition of the AP Poll.

The Nittany Lions played two games in the last seven days and won in dramatic fashion over Rutgers, before losing to Iowa on the road. Their record sits at 21-8 on the year and 11-7 in the Big Ten.

Penn State will host Michigan State on Tuesday, before hitting the road to face Northwestern on Saturday, as the Nittany Lions will look to improve to 13-7 in the Big Ten this season.

Overall, there were eight Big Ten teams ranked in Monday’s edition of the AP Poll.