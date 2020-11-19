Lamar Stevens is officially a professional basketball player.

The 6-foot-8 forward signed a two-way deal with the Cleveland Cavaliers according to the Athletic’s Shams Charania.

Stevens was not selected in the 2020 NBA Draft.

Stevens averaged 16.3 points per game during his four years in Happy Valley with his most dominant season coming in 2018 when he averaged 19.9 points, 7.7 rebounds and 2.1 assists.

Stevens was one of the most successful players in Penn State history, finishing third all-time in minutes played, first all-time in field goals made and second all-time in total points.

The NBA season is set to start on Dec. 22 and play a 72-game schedule ending in July 2021 — Stevens’ first action could come in preseason games that begin on Dec. 11.

