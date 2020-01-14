There are still two months remaining in the college basketball regular season, but the Big Ten already has created enough chaos for an entire season.

The carousel of results continued this past weekend, as Penn State lost to Wisconsin and Iowa dominated then-No. 12 Maryland in Iowa City.

Additionally, Minnesota knocked off then-No. 19 Michigan and Nebraska was bested by Northwestern, a team that was previously winless in the league.

As the conference season rolls on, here are three storylines to monitor heading into another week of Big Ten play.

What is going on in Columbus?

Back in early December, Ohio State made a statement.

The Buckeyes held North Carolina to just 49 points in a dominant victory over the Tar Heels, before putting up 106 points, in a 32-point victory, over Penn State three days later.

It appeared as if, Ohio State was not only the odds-on favorite in the Big Ten, but one of the best teams in the country as well. But a lot has changed since then.

Since that impressive showing against the Nittany Lions, the Buckeyes have dropped five of their last seven games, and have looked like a completely different team in this span.

A loss to Minnesota on the road was disconcerting, but it was bound to happen at some point and Ohio State rebounded from this by beating Kentucky the week after.

But since that win, the Buckeyes have lost four straight games and currently hold a record of 1-4 in the conference, a mark that puts them officially in last place following Northwestern’s win over Nebraska.

Ohio State was still ranked No. 21 in Monday’s edition of the AP Poll but things have suddenly become quite dire for one of the preseason favorites in the Big Ten.

Illini flying under the radar

Six games into the Big Ten season, Michigan State still reigns supreme at the top of the conference.

However, the team in second place is one that is still flying under the radar on the national stage.

Picked to finish in the middle of the pack by the majority of the Big Ten coaches and media prior to the start of the season, Illinois has been one of the surprises of the year so far. The Illini are 12-5 overall and 4-2 in the Big Ten, giving them sole possession of second place in the conference.

Illinois started the Big Ten season with a record of 1-2, but has since rattled off three straight wins. The Illini demolished Purdue on Jan. 5 and followed that up with one-possession wins over Wisconsin and Rutgers last week.

No small part of this is due to the excellent play of sophomore guard Ayo Dosunmu, who was one of the premier freshman in the conference last year and has already raised his level in his second season.

Dosunmu has been Illinois’ best player and one of the best players in the Big Ten this year, averaging nearly 16 points per game on 47 percent shooting through seventeen games. Most recently, the floor general scored the last eight points of the game for the Illini in their 54-51 victory over Rutgers on Saturday.

Illinois will host Northwestern on Saturday before two tough road tests against Purdue and Michigan next week.

Eventful week for Purdue

If there was any team that exemplifies just how unpredictable the Big Ten is this season, it has been Purdue in the month of January.

The Boilermakers resumed conference play by knocking off Minnesota, before turning in one of the most anemic offensive performances of the season — a 37-point showing in a blowout loss to Illinois.

But on Sunday, Purdue flipped the script, holding then-No. 8 Michigan State to just 42 points in its 71-42 win over the Spartans.

The win was not only a terrific performance from start-to-finish for the Boilermakers, but they also handed Michigan State its first Big Ten loss of the season in the process.

Purdue has been a very inconsistent team for the majority of the season, and the schedule won’t get any easier in the coming weeks.

The Boilermakers will travel to College Park for a date with Maryland on Saturday, followed by games against No. 24 Illinois, Wisconsin and Rutgers over the course of the next two weeks.