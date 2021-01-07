Despite Penn State’s men’s basketball program being put on pause for coronavirus reasons this week, Jim Ferry spoke to Steve Jones on his weekly coaches show to discuss what is going on with the Nittany Lions.

Ferry stated that the decision to put the program on pause was in the best interests of all the athletes and coaches involved and is “unfortunately something [they] can’t control.”

While the team will remain apart until at least next week, Ferry did hint at a possible make up time for the matchups that were postponed.

The Big Ten scheduled a week off to prepare for this type of situation for each team, and will take place for Penn State on Jan. 23 to Jan. 30.

Ferry says they can fit “one or two games in that window” but suggests that the team could end up playing three games in a single week at some point.

So while it tries to turn its season around after an 0-3 start to Big Ten play, the interim coach is confident that his team will continue its pursuit of a successful season.

“We're gonna hit the court running and there's nothing but opportunity in front of us,” Ferry said. “We're playing in the greatest league in college basketball and there's great teams but we just got to go out there and play.”

MORE BASKETBALL COVERAGE