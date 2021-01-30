After suffering what seemed like one heartbreaking defeat after another, Penn State wouldn’t be denied its signature Big Ten win on Saturday afternoon.

Myreon Jones and Izaiah Brockington scored a combined 38 points as the Nittany Lions proceeded to put up 81 on Wisconsin, a season-high given up for Greg Gard’s team.

And on defense, it was able to dictate the pace while forcing the Badgers to make poor decisions out of double teams all afternoon.

But while it is easy to credit Jones or Brockington for this win based on their scoring output and efficiency, it was Penn State’s elder statesmen that came through when things mattered most.

Seniors John Harrar and Jamari Wheeler, who have been roommates throughout their time at Penn State, willed the blue and white to this win as their effort and determination on both ends of the floor could not be replicated by the No. 14 team in the country.

Start with Harrar, who had a career-high 17 points in the Saturday matinee, and has been one of the hardest working big men you’ll see in the Big Ten conference.

Just ask interim coach Jim Ferry.

“He's always been a super unselfish kid. I think he just has great confidence now, with everything he does,” Ferry said. “He’s putting pressure on me. I gotta start running plays for him getting 17 points, he's shooting great.”

Granted, Ferry said that with a smirk on his face, but Harrar has truly been getting it done on the offensive end, setting career highs in scoring three times in the last five games.

But his ability to put a team on his back with his mind and spirit is something that is possibly unmatched in the Big Ten conference or maybe even the country for that matter.

“He just does anything that's needed for this team to win. I think that is so true, and you saw it tonight,” Ferry said. “It was the rebounds, it was layups, the decision not to take a layup. Come on, that’s big time stuff and he's just awesome and he's a winner, he's about winning.”

Harrar was proud of all of his teammates following the win, but was sure to bring up that Jamari Wheeler is the guy behind a lot of this recent success.

Despite his known offensive limitations, Wheeler’s knack for making small plays on the defensive end is something Penn State fans know all too well at this point, and is also an aspect that his teammates appreciate immensely.

“I think we both play the same, we just play to win,” Harrar said. “Our motto is just to do whatever it takes to win, so if that means you got to dive at someone's ankles and get the ball, then that's what me and him are gonna have to do.”

For the second game in a row, Wheeler’s pesky defense provided a turning point for the Nittany Lions, as he was able to create multiple turnovers which led to points after working incredibly hard to do so.

“It means everything in a conference like this,” Izaiah Brockington said of Wheeler. “A lot of games in the Big Ten are decided by one possession. So the times that he can give us a hustle play, get us an extra possession, an extra steal — it’s invaluable.”

So as Penn State kept its NCAA tournament hopes alive with an enormously important victory on Saturday, Harrar is reminded that this is just a small step for himself and his teammates.

And maybe it’s comparable to life as a whole.

“It's just like life. I love taking basketball and making it into life,” Harrar said. “A lot of things happen to everyone from every walk of life. You’re going to get hit hard and some hurt more than others but it’s always about the next play.”

