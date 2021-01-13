Penn State’s schedule has been amended after the program's weeklong absence.

The Nittany Lions announced three games — Illinois, Rutgers and Wisconsin — have all been rescheduled.

The program's game against the Fighting Illini, originally scheduled for Jan. 20, will now take place one day earlier on Tuesday.

Coach Jim Ferry's team will then host Rutgers on Jan. 21 and Wisconsin on Jan. 27.

Tuesday’s game against Illinois will be broadcast on the Big Ten Network at 8:30 p.m.

