Penn State’s win over No. 14 Wisconsin could end up being a pivotal point in building momentum and a crucial resume booster when looking back on the season.

But interim coach Jim Ferry and his side didn’t need this win to validate their belief that they’re a quality team, they’ve known it all along — despite not always getting the desired results.

“I don’t need any validation, I know we’re a good team and I know what we’re doing,” Ferry said. “I’ve been doing this a long time to the point you know what a good team is and you know what a bad team is — this league’s so hard that good teams lose games in this league, good teams have losing streaks.”

Penn State has faced a gauntlet of a schedule that continues to rank as the toughest schedule of any team in the country, per KenPom.com.

Now that the Nittany Lions have a signature win within the conference after some tough losses, it’s clear that they’re in a position to make a push for a possible NCAA Tournament berth.

“I think we have a great opportunity in front of us and we’ll talk about that, but we don’t sit around and talk about the NCAA this and the NCAA that,” Ferry said. “We know we’re a good team and we got to just keep getting better so we can be a really good team at the end of the year.”

MORE SPORTS COVERAGE

Ferry is keeping his team present and tuned out from the outside talk.

“We don’t focus on that noise,” Ferry said. “Everything is going to take care of itself.”

Penn State’s season to this point has been filled with highs and lows.

An early-season win over No. 15 Virginia Tech was followed by five straight losses with a nearly month-long pause in between because of coronavirus protocols.

A few close losses after that added to the pressure, as the Nittany Lions were at the bottom of the Big Ten standings.

“Finally finishing off one of these close ones against these really good teams, it felt amazing out there,” junior guard Izaiah Brockington said. “It was a nail-biter until the end, as always, but we got it done and I couldn’t be prouder.”

This win over Wisconsin might not have boosted an already confident Penn State team in that regard, but at moments in the second half and as the final seconds ticked off the clock, it was clear what this game meant for morale.

At one point in the second half, John Harrar was stuffed by the rim as he tried to throw down a one-handed dunk.

“I’ve got to stop watching so many Lamar Stevens highlights,” Harrar said.

In a tight game where every bucket matters, his teammates and coaches were laughing it off as it happened and during the next timeout.

Penn State isn’t taking anything too seriously as it moves through the Big Ten schedule, and being able to have fun in such an odd year is something that is proving to be as important as anything else.

“We’re supposed to be having fun, we’re playing basketball, this is what we want to do,” Ferry said. “If we can’t laugh at ourselves and enjoy [playing] and have fun, then we’re not doing a service to each other — we do have fun out there and I think you see why these guys are connected when flying around, we have fun and I think that’s what we’re supposed to do.”

MORE SPORTS COVERAGE