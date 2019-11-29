After a crushing first loss of the season, Penn State got back in the win column to win third place in the NIT Season Tip-Off Tournament in Brooklyn.

The Nittany Lions got out to another early lead before allowing a Syracuse run late in the first half which drew the game close, but Pat Chambers’ squad eventually staved off an Orange push to win 85-64.

With the win, Penn State improves to 6-1 on the season ahead of the Big Ten/ACC Challenge next week.

Here are three takeaways from Friday’s contest.

Beating the zone

Penn State has had one of its best offensive starts to a season in program history, but a Syracuse team known for running the zone threatened to slow the Nittany Lion offense down.

To avoid stagnation at the hands of the Orange zone, Penn State worked to get out on the break — at one point in the first half scoring three consecutive transition buckets. The Nittany Lions were able to build their first-half lead thanks in large part to playing quick.

Early on, Penn State wasn’t able to turn its defense into offense quite as much as it has tended to, largely due to Syracuse taking good care of the basketball. But even without many steals leading to quick scores, Penn State managed to avoid too many periods of scoring struggles.

Even after Syracuse tied the game early in the second half, Penn State shot a strong 48.5 percent from the field in the final 20 minutes and was able to keep the Orange at an arm’s length.

Freshman Seth Lundy had his strongest game of his young career, subbing in for Lamar Stevens when he went to the bench in foul trouble and scoring 10 points, including a clutch 3-pointer at the end of a shot clock late in the second half. He played 15 minutes, tying a career high.

Dominance inside

Aside from playing fast, Penn State was also able to find points inside, both by lobbing balls to Mike Watkins over the perimeter zone players and by bouncing passes into the high post. Penn State finished with 28 points in the paint, plus another 21 from the free-throw line.

But even when Penn State wasn’t hitting shots, the Nittany Lions cleaned up on the boards. In the first half, Penn State managed to rebound more than half of the shots it missed.

Penn State’s play on the interior is especially notable given the fact Stevens went to the bench with four fouls during the second half and also went to the locker room briefly down the stretch. He played only 27 minutes — relatively low by his standards — but still led the team with 20 points.

Watkins finished with 15 points and 16 rebounds in 31 minutes and added 10 offensive boards by himself.

Another blown lead

For the second time in as many games, Penn State blew a double-digit lead on Friday night.

After a 12-4 Orange run to end the first half, Syracuse came out firing in the second half to eventually turn what was a 15-point Penn State lead into a tie ballgame at 35-all.

Stevens stopped the bleeding with a 3-pointer to retake the lead over three minutes into the second half for the Nittany Lions’ first field goal after the break. Following a stop at the other end, Curtis Jones Jr. followed with another deep ball, and the contest remained a two-possession contest for the majority of the remainder of the game.