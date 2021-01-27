While Penn State proved that it can trade punches with one of the Big Ten’s top ranked teams in No. 13 Ohio State, it still has yet to prove it can win close games down the stretch.

The Nittany Lions led by eight points with 8:14 remaining in the second half and seemingly had all the momentum after forcing the Buckeyes to call a timeout.

“When we took that lead, man we were really locked in and they had a hard time scoring on us,” Penn State interim coach Jim Ferry said. “We rebounded the ball and we were getting out and playing in transition.”

After Penn State jumped out to that big lead, Ohio State went on a run of its own to close the gap and take the lead back just before the four-minute mark.

Both teams traded 3-pointers in the final minutes as the lead went back and forth, but the Buckeyes looked the part and played the cleaner game when it mattered.

Jamari Wheeler missed two free throws that would have extended the Nittany Lions’ lead to three points with 3:29 remaining.

“Jamari’s really down, he’s really down right now because of the free throws,” Ferry said. “But like I said, we wouldn’t be in this situation if we didn’t have him and his energy and what he does for us.”

Seth Lundy and John Harrar sent the Buckeyes to the foul line on two of their last three possessions and Lundy turned the ball over in the paint with the game tied at 79 and 1:22 left to play.

Even with all of the struggles toward the end, Penn State got the ball down by two with a chance to tie. Myreon Jones curled off a pin-down screen and got an open look but missed a floater from the foul line.

“We did a lot of good things to win this basketball game to put ourselves in a position to win it,” Ferry said. “You can’t control shots going in, but you can control the focus and the concentration and the effort to execute.”

The Nittany Lions are now 2-4 in games that have been within four points at the end of regulation this season, and their gameplan down the stretch has varied in those games.

Early in the year, Sam Sessoms — who did not play against Ohio State due to injury — was the guy running the offense and taking the shots in the final few possessions.

Myles Dread made the game-winning shot against VCU early in the year and Izaiah Brockington was the offensive focal point to close out Northwestern recently.

When Penn State needed a bucket against the Buckeyes, Ferry went to Lundy and Jones in the dying moments of the game while Brockington was on the bench.

“We had really talked about it and [Brockington] was out so long with that fourth foul that we thought the other guys were in more of a rhythm,” Ferry said. “We went to Seth who had the really hot hand, so we went to him the first time and then we went to [Jones] to get the shot.

“We got two great shots.”

With the amount of inconsistency in who gets called upon in the most important moments of the game, it's easy to point to this as a potential area of concern, especially considering the Nittany Lions’ subpar record in close games.

But Ferry has had the same philosophy for this team on the offensive end all season long.

“We’re a team, we’re not an individual,” Ferry said. “We don’t have this guy that’s going to get 20 every night that we’re just going to go to. We play team basketball and it’s the next man up mentality and I think guys have handled that well with injuries when we have them and playing unselfishly, getting the ball to the hot hand.”

