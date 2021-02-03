A simple glance at the box score of Penn State’s tuesday night matchup with Wisconsin could give any fan a clear idea why the Nittany Lions fell to the No. 19 team in the country.

Penn State shot a dismal 6-of-24 from behind the arc and just 35% from the field in total. In the second half alone, the Nittany Lions made just 10 field goals and two free throws

After Penn State’s 81-71 home rout of the Badgers Saturday, one would have expected a second offensive clinic in a row to be put on display.

This was by no means the case, as Wisconsin proved why it boasts the No. 1 defense in the Big Ten.

The blue and white did frequently find open looks on the perimeter throughout the game, but uncharacteristically failed to convert on the majority of their shots. Entering the contest, Penn State ranked fifth in the conference in three-point percentage.

“I thought we had some really good shots early in the second half and we didn't make them,” interim coach Jim Ferry said. “One thing I was a little disappointed with was that I felt like our defensive energy was affected by us not making shots tonight.”

Though the team’s shooting was certainly poor, it was by no means the only reason behind the Nittany Lions 16-point loss.

Penn State’s defense was noticeably less involved in the second half after shots stopped dropping. The Nittany Lions forced 11 turnovers in the first half, but only forced four in the second half.

A trademark for the team all season has been its ability to steal the ball, but tonight Penn State had just six. Even more problematic was the zero fast break points surrendered by Wisconsin.

In the previous matchup that saw a Nittany Lion victory, the Badgers gave up 21 points in transition.

Dictating the pace of play has been a formula for success for Penn State all season, but on Tuesday night, the Badgers were in complete control of the tempo.

“You got to give them credit, they're a great defensive team. The other night we were able to get the game at our pace and we scored 81 against them,” Ferry said. “This is our lowest output in league play… they came in, locked in and guarded us.”

Aside from its other shortcomings in the game, the Nittany Lions also saw some of their old bad habits begin to creep back into their play.

Over the last several games, Penn State has largely managed to avoid foul trouble.

Those improvements were apparently left behind in State College, as the Nittany Lions racked up 10 fouls in the first half and had two starters, as well as a bench player, with two fouls before the 20-minute mark.

The Badgers shot 11 free throws in the half, a total that was also matched by Penn State. However, the Nittany Lions were only able to convert three of those opportunities.

A usual guarantee when it comes to Penn State basketball is that the team will always work harder than their opponent, but for the first time this season, that appeared to not be the case.

“Against a superior team defense, we have to play harder, we got to beat them to 50/50’s and we got to rebound a basketball, which we didn't do a very good job of tonight,” Ferry said. “As a team, we're just disappointed, we allowed our offense to affect our defense.”

The Badgers outrebounded Penn State by eight on the night and even managed to grab 12 offensive rebounds. Prior to the Tuesday game, they were averaging under eight per game.