After an impressive week on the national stage in Brooklyn, Penn State forward Mike Watkins is the Daily Collegian’s Athlete of the Week.

The senior big man put up two dominant performances last week as the Nittany Lions split their two games in the NIT classic at the Barclays Center.

Watkins averaged 16.5 points and 14 rebounds in the two contests against Ole Miss and Syracuse but was perhaps more recognizable as a dominant force on the defensive end of the floor.

Swatting an impressive 12 shots in the two games, Watkins showed his presence and disrupted things on defense with frequency.

The Philadelphia native’s sound play on both sides of the court is one of the primary reasons why Penn State has gotten off to its 6-1 start and has been seen as a team that could play some important games come March.