6-foot-10 big man Elijah Hutchins-Everett has committed to Penn State on Monday afternoon.

The center from Orange, NJ attends Putnam Science Academy in Rhode Island and is a 3-star recruit according to 247Sports.

This will be a big help to the Nittany Lion front court who will still be looking to fill the void from big men Lamar Stevens and Mike Watkins as well as current senior John Hararr.

Hutchins-Everett is the third member of Pat Chambers’ 2021 class which already has TaQuan Woodley and Houston Mallette.

His other notable included Villanova, Rutgets, Syracuse and Minnesota.