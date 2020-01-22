Men's Basketball vs Ohio State, Forward Seth Lundy (1)
Buy Now

Forward Seth Lundy (1) shoots a 3-pointer during the men’s basketball game against No. 21 Ohio State at the Bryce Jordan Center on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020. Penn State defeated No. 21 Ohio State 90-76.

 Caitlin Lee

Penn State will be a part of the Big Ten's first FOX Sports' all-access contest when it takes on No. 21 Illinois on Feb. 18 at the Bryce Jordan Center, the team announced via Twitter on Wednesday.

This commercial-free production will feature Pat Chambers and Brad Underwood wearing a live microphone, giving viewers the chance to hear directly from the sidelines and locker rooms from tipoff through the final whistle with virtually no interruption. 

This initiative is intended to capture behind-the-scenes conversations not typically available to a television audience, including instant access to team huddles and locker rooms. 

The Nittany Lions will take on Michigan in Ann Arbor on Wednesday, before returning home for a game against Indiana on Jan. 29.  

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags