Penn State will be a part of the Big Ten's first FOX Sports' all-access contest when it takes on No. 21 Illinois on Feb. 18 at the Bryce Jordan Center, the team announced via Twitter on Wednesday.

This commercial-free production will feature Pat Chambers and Brad Underwood wearing a live microphone, giving viewers the chance to hear directly from the sidelines and locker rooms from tipoff through the final whistle with virtually no interruption.

This initiative is intended to capture behind-the-scenes conversations not typically available to a television audience, including instant access to team huddles and locker rooms.

The Nittany Lions will take on Michigan in Ann Arbor on Wednesday, before returning home for a game against Indiana on Jan. 29.