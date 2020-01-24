The first Curtis Jones Jr. 3-pointer came at a time when Penn State desperately needed it.

The Nittany Lions were clinging to a six-point lead over Michigan in Ann Arbor — a place they hadn't won since 2010 — and the Wolverines were in the midst of mounting a comeback.

After trailing by as many as 13 points in the second half, Michigan went on a 9-2 run to trim Penn State’s lead to 46-40 with 13 minutes remaining and putting a once-safe lead in serious jeopardy.

As the Wolverines extended their press once again, Jamari Wheeler found John Harrar, who put the ball on the floor before awkwardly shoveling a cross-court pass to a wide open Jones Jr. on the right wing. The fourth-year player caught the pass in rhythm and confidently drilled the shot, extending the lead to 49-40 with 12:43 remaining.

Sixty seconds later, Harrar handed the ball off to Wheeler at the top of the key. The point guard took the handoff and drew two defenders, before dishing the ball off to a curling Jones Jr., who knocked down a 3-pointer from NBA range to give Penn State a 52-42 lead.

Curtis Jones Jr. has entered the chat pic.twitter.com/CEd1Ahk4kU — Caleb Wilfinger (@caleb_wilfinger) January 23, 2020

Less than a minute later, Jones Jr. answered a 3-point play from Eli Brooks by hitting his third consecutive shot from beyond the arc, bringing the Nittany Lions’ lead to 55-45. He would follow that up with a transition layup on Penn State's next possession and the visitors were rolling.

Jones Jr. was responsible for 18 of Penn State’s final 24 points, including a crucial 3-point play with 2:55 remaining that effectively sealed the Nittany Lions third-ever win in Ann Arbor on Wednesday.

“I’m really proud of our group for coming in here and leaving with a win,” Pat Chambers said. “We know how difficult it is to get a win on the road, any place like Michigan is always hard.”

While he wasn’t the team’s leading scorer on the day — Lamar Stevens led all scores with 19 points — the graduate transfer’s stretch of 11 straight points in just over two minutes was undoubtedly the spark that Penn State’s offense needed to fend off a Michigan rally.

All 18 of Jones Jr.’s points came in a span of 15 minutes and he carried the Nittany Lions offense in the second half of their second straight Big Ten win, bringing Penn State to 4-4 in league play.

“I thought our seniors stepped up,” Chambers said. “I talked to Curtis [Jones Jr.] before I put him in and I said, ‘these moments are made for seniors and it is your time,’ because I didn’t play him that much in the first half, and he really stepped up in a big way when they started making a run.”

Without the contributions of one of their most important players, it’s hard to imagine that the Nittany Lions would have left Ann Arbor with a victory.

“I think it’s about the mindset he plays with and the fact that he played with a confidence and swagger tonight,” Chambers said. “From the head coach, to the staff and his teammates, we have great confidence and belief in him and what he can do for us.”