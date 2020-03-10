The most exciting and competitive conference in the country this season likely isn’t done providing memorable moments.

The Big Ten Tournament kicks off on Wednesday in Indianapolis with the two games between the bottom four teams in the conference, and will continue through the championship game on Sunday.

Here’s our predictions and what to watch for this weekend:

Caleb Wilfinger

Who’s going to win the tournament?

Michigan State: It’s tough to pick against the Spartans. This is a team that was given the No. 1 overall ranking in the AP Poll to start the season and for good reason. Cassius Winston is one of the best players in the nation and Xavier Tillman has played some of the best basketball of his career over the course of the last few weeks. This is a deep, and experienced team that is playing at an extremely high level and should continue to do so in March.

What’s Penn State’s outlook?

There’s no doubt that Penn State’s best basketball is well behind it. The Nittany Lions have lost five of their last six games, with two of those defeats coming at home, and the most recent of which came against lowly Northwestern. This dropped Penn State down to the No. 6 seed in the field and gave Pat Chambers’ group an extremely difficult path to the championship game. First off, Penn State would have to beat Indiana in the second round of the tournament, before playing Maryland in the quarterfinals and potentially Michigan State in the semifinals. I don’t expect Penn State to make it past the quarterfinals, but I wouldn’t be surprised if the Nittany Lions are able to upset Maryland and advance to the semifinals.

Surprise team that could make a semifinals appearance?

Rutgers: I was tempted to pick Ohio State in this slot, but the Buckeyes would have an extremely difficult matchup against Michigan State in the quarterfinals. Instead, I’ll take Rutgers to make a run to the semifinals of this tournament. Geo Baker is one of the most underrated guards in the country and the Scarlet Knights play stifling defense, a quality that will translate even as the team plays games away from the RAC. If Rutgers is able to get past Michigan in the second round, it’s very conceivable that the Scarlet Knights could upset top-seed Wisconsin in the quarterfinals to advance to the semifinals.

Matt Lingerman

Who’s going to win the tournament?

Michigan State: There is very little simplicity in the Big Ten this year, but for me there is a simple way to look at the Big Ten Tournament. Michigan State has the conference’s best player, most experienced coach and is battle-tested. Xavier Tillman is proving to be an elite second-fiddle to Cassius Winston, and the Spartans have been as hot as any team in the country down the stretch. In a close, late-game situation against just about any team in the nation, I would take Michigan State. That said, if the Spartans lost their first game, I wouldn’t be stunned either because that’s just how the Big Ten is this year.

What’s Penn State’s outlook?

The second half of Penn State’s Big Ten slate couldn’t have gone much worse. Penn State navigated the six-game loss of Myreon Jones reasonably well, but it feels like the Nittany Lions haven’t found their mojo since the end of the eight-game winning streak. Losing five of the final six games of the year is a nightmarish way to go into the Big Ten Tournament, and Lamar Stevens hasn’t played his best basketball recently. With that being said, I believe Penn State has a better shot to make the semifinals than most would suspect. I like the way the Nittany Lions matchup with either of the first two possible opponents — Nebraska or Indiana — and we already know Penn State can beat Maryland. The Nittany Lions can do that again if Stevens plays well and Jamari Wheeler can shut down Anthony Cowan Jr. Would I bet on Penn State to make the semifinals? No. But don’t let the last three weeks of the season get down on the Nittany Lions too much.

Surprise team that could make a semifinals appearance?

Minnesota: The Gophers are one of those teams that, having not watched most of their games, I was stunned to see finished No. 12 in the Big Ten. Daniel Oturu is a problem, and they have a few role players I think most teams around the conference would like to have. I’ve been impressed with Richard Pitino, and I think Iowa has some weaknesses which could be exposed if Oturu can defend Luka Garza effectively if the Gophers win the first game. Beating Illinois wouldn’t be an easy feat, but I think Minnesota has the best shot of any of the bottom five teams in the conference.

Evan Patrick

Who’s going to win the tournament?

Michigan State: The Spartans have looked like one of the best teams in the entire country since losing at home to Maryland in the middle of February. They’ve won their last five games heading into the tournament and are coming off a big win over Ohio State, who it might face in its first game. Cassius Winston is the best guard in the conference, maybe even the country, and he has all the ability and experience to lead this team to a championship.

What’s Penn State’s outlook?

Penn State has dropped five of its last six games and many fear its best basketball is behind it. But the Nittany Lions’ most recent loss to Northwestern may have given the team a more favorable seeding in terms of potential matchups. Penn State will likely play Indiana in its first game, a team that the Nittany Lions recently lost to, but beat handily earlier in the season. If Penn State can get past that first round, it’ll take on a Maryland team that it has already beaten this year — the Terrapins are also the only top-4 seed that haven’t beaten the Nittany Lions this season. I’d say it’s likely that Penn State doesn’t make it past the quarterfinal, but I wouldn’t rule out a potential upset and appearance in the semifinals either.

Surprise team that could make a semifinals appearance?

Minnesota: I wouldn’t be surprised by much in this tournament with the way this season has played out, but a team that I think could make an unlikely run is Minnesota. The Golden Gophers are the No. 12 seed, and have a long run to the semifinals, but they also have two of the best 10 players in the conference who can combine for 50-60 point in any given game. Daniel Oturu and Marcus Carr could take Richard Pitino’s squad to the semifinals and surprise a lot of people.

Justin Morganstein

Who’s going to win the tournament?

Michigan State: The Spartans were undoubtedly the hottest team down the stretch in the conference this season, picking up wins in their final five games, four of which were against ranked opponents. And although it took some time, Cassius Winston is finally back to playing like one of most elite guards in the country. Forward Xavier Tillman has also stepped up his game as the season has progressed as he has been an issue for opposing big men on both ends of the floor. But what may be the most concerning element about Michigan State is it’s coaching. Tom Izzo has been phenomenal in March in his tenure in East Lansing and you have to believe that his team feels confident with him in big game situations.

What’s Penn State’s outlook?

Having dropped five of its last six games, including a regular season finale loss to 8-22 Northwestern, Penn State has very little momentum heading into Indianapolis. But the Nittany Lions certainly have a path to the semifinals. They most likely will face Indiana in its first game which I think is a solid matchup for Pat Chambers’ group. The Hoosiers’ most consistent player this season has been freshman Trayce Jackson-Davis who will go up against Lamar Stevens who dominated Indiana this year averaging 23 over the two contests. Then Penn State would have to take on Maryland who has also been slumping down the stretch. And while the Nittany Lions would certainly not be favored, they have the guys to match up against stars Anthony Cowan and Jalen Smith. But ultimately I feel they don’t have enough right now with Myreon Jones not at 100% and they fall in the quarterfinals

Surprise team that could make a semifinals appearance?

Minnesota: The Big Ten has been as brutal of a conference as can be this season with nine potential NCAA tournament teams in the league. The Gophers meanwhile have gotten the short end of the stick on many of their close matchups this season almost like Penn State last year. They have one one of the most underrated duos in the Big Ten in Daniel Oturu and Marcus Carr and if they can get hot, expect Rich Pitino to get Minnesota deep into the weekend and make a little run.