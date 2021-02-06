On Feb. 3, the Cleveland Cavaliers matched up against the Los Angeles Clippers, and Penn State men's basketball alumnus Lamar Stevens had the chance to guard Kawhi Leonard, a two-time NBA champion and finals MVP.

Lamar Stevens' grandmother noticed, sending him a text reading, “I can NOT believe you’re guarding Mr. Leonard."

Lol my grandmom texted me this after watching our game and watching me play against the Clippers for the first time 😂😂😂😂❤️❤️ #MrLeonard pic.twitter.com/RsLm6Dnmud — Lamar Stevens (@LamarStevens11) February 4, 2021

She continued by saying how proud she was of how far Stevens had come.

As a senior at Penn State, Stevens became only the third Nittany Lion to ever record 2000 points in his collegiate career.

