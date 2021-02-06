Pacers Cavaliers Basketball, Lamar Stevens

Indiana Pacers' T.J. McConnell (9) and Cleveland Cavaliers' Lamar Stevens (8) battle for a loose ball during the second half of an NBA preseason basketball game Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Phil Long)

On Feb. 3, the Cleveland Cavaliers matched up against the Los Angeles Clippers, and Penn State men's basketball alumnus Lamar Stevens had the chance to guard Kawhi Leonard, a two-time NBA champion and finals MVP.

Lamar Stevens' grandmother noticed, sending him a text reading, “I can NOT believe you’re guarding Mr. Leonard."

She continued by saying how proud she was of how far Stevens had come.

As a senior at Penn State, Stevens became only the third Nittany Lion to ever record 2000 points in his collegiate career.

