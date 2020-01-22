After knocking off Ohio State last Saturday, Penn State hits the road for a date against Michigan on Wednesday.

According to Oddsshark, a website that aggregates betting news, odds and trends, the Nittany Lions are 5.5-point underdogs against the Wolverines, even though Michigan has struggled of late. Additionally, 62 percent of those placing a bet on the contest favor Michigan to cover the spread, while 32 percent have picked the Nittany Lions to cover.

Oddsshark states that Penn State is 9-8-1 against the spread this season while the Wolverines are 9-8 against the spread. The average odds for Penn State to cover are hovering around -108, while the best current odds for Michigan lie at -110 on most sites.

Penn State’s average moneyline is undefined at the moment, but the Wolverines are expected to be a somewhat favorite at home.

According to Oddshark, the over/under for the game is 147.5. The consensus amongst those placing a wager on the outcome is undefined at the moment.

Prediction: Michigan 72, Penn State 67

Both of these teams have taken their lumps in Big Ten play, but this game presents a chance for each team to get back to .500 in the conference.

However, it’s been virtually impossible for Big Ten teams to win on the road, and I don’t expect that to change anytime soon.

Despite the fact that Penn State turned in one of its best performances of the season on Saturday, the Nittany Lions have historically struggled in the Crisler Center and I expect the combination of Xavier Simpson and John Teske to give Penn State problems on both sides of the ball throughout.

If Penn State is hitting its 3-pointers, the Nittany Lions have more than a puncher's chance of pulling the upset. However, I’m predicting that Pat Chambers’ group will fall just short in Ann Arbor.