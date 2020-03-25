Men's Basketball, Lamar Stevens (11)
Forward Lamar Stevens (11) hugs head coach Patrick Chambers during a senior ceremony after the men’s basketball game against No. 16 Michigan State at the Bryce Jordan Center on Tuesday, March 3, 2020. No. 16 Michigan State defeated No. 20 Penn State 79-71.

 Caitlin Lee

Penn State was unable to participate in its first NCAA Tournament since 2011 due to the spread of the coronavirus, but the 2019-20 season was still a historic campaign for the Nittany Lions.

No individual understands this more than Pat Chambers, who took to Twitter on Wednesday to share the team's official "One Shining Moment" video and thanked his team, staff and fans for their contributions to the memorable season.

The nearly-four minute video begins with Lamar Stevens' introduction as a freshman in 2016, before recanting some of the highlights from a season in which Penn State finished with a 21-10 record and was one of most improved teams in the country.

