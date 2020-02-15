Three point shooting is arguably the most important aspect of modern basketball, and Penn State’s improvement in that area has played a big role in its newfound success.

Against Northwestern the Nittany Lions attempted 31 triples, nearly half of all their field goal attempts (65) and seven more than their season average of 24.

Penn State converted on 11 of those attempts (35.5 percent) while holding the Wildcats to just 2-of-14 from beyond the arc on the other end.

The Nittany Lions had so many options and threats on the perimeter that Northwestern couldn’t afford to leave four of the five players on the floor open at any given time.

With Lamar Stevens playing at the four whenever he was in the game, the only non-shooter for Penn State would be Mike Watkins or John Harrar. But usually this wouldn’t be the case.

Jamari Wheeler has emerged as another guard who can knock down shots from the outside. He made a career-high 3-of-4 threes, and they were all relatively uncontested.

Wheeler isn’t known as a shooter, so Northwestern gave him space on the outside and were glad to help off of him when Stevens had the ball, and Wheeler shot the ball with confidence and hit his open looks.

Myles Dread shot 11 threes on his own and connected on four. Stevens went 2-of-6 while Curtis Jones Jr. and Seth Lundy were the only two without the hot hand, combining to shoot 2-of-9 from deep.

“I think Myles is playing with incredible confidence right now, and the team overall is playing with incredible confidence,” Pat Chambers said.

The increased volume of three point shooting is something that has steadily been happening for this Penn State team over the course of the last few seasons.

The Nittany Lions average two more 3-pointers per game than they did a season ago, and five more than the season before that.

Penn State isn’t shooting drastically better from those seasons either. This year, the Nittany Lions are shooting the three ball at 33.5 percent, up just 1.5 percent from last year, but the increased quantity is paying dividends.

Penn State got so many good looks by forcing Northwestern into difficult rotations and with quick ball movement.

The Wildcats had to focus a lot of their defensive effort on containing Lamar Stevens, and in turn it opened up opportunities for his teammates.

“Any time you’re playing against a really good team, there’s decisions you have to make in game planning,” Northwestern coach Chris Collins said. “And the reality is very few guys at the college level can guard Lamar Stevens one on one, he requires extra attention.”

Stevens would end up with 23 points on the day, and almost every time he got the ball with his back to the basket, a second defender would be on him.

“When you get in a situation where you have to play a guy with two guys, or a man and a half, you’re going to be in rotation,” Collins said. “And I think what’s made [Penn State] a really good team this year is those guys’ ability to make shots off of him.”