Penn State Men's Basketball vs VCU, Wheeler (5)
Guard Jamari Wheeler passes the ball to teammate Izaiah Brockington (12) during Penn State men’s basketball’s game against Virginia Commonwealth University at the Bryce Jordan Center on Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020. Penn State won 72-69.

 Lily LaRegina

Penn State is looking to bounce back on Tuesday night after falling short to Seton Hall in overtime 98-92 Sunday.

The Nittany Lions will take on No. 15 Virginia Tech at Cassell Coliseum at 9 p.m. as part of the Big Ten/ACC challenge.

The game will be broadcasted on ESPNU and is one of seven Big Ten/ACC matchups of the evening.

