Penn State is looking to bounce back on Tuesday night after falling short to Seton Hall in overtime 98-92 Sunday.
The Nittany Lions will take on No. 15 Virginia Tech at Cassell Coliseum at 9 p.m. as part of the Big Ten/ACC challenge.
The game will be broadcasted on ESPNU and is one of seven Big Ten/ACC matchups of the evening.
