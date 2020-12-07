Penn State is looking to bounce back on Tuesday night after falling short to Seton Hall in overtime 98-92 Sunday.

The Nittany Lions will take on No. 15 Virginia Tech at Cassell Coliseum at 9 p.m. as part of the Big Ten/ACC challenge.

The game will be broadcasted on ESPNU and is one of seven Big Ten/ACC matchups of the evening.

