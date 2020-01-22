After getting itself back on track last weekend, Penn State will look to get its first Big Ten road win of the season on Wednesday as the team travels to Ann Arbour to take on Michigan.

The Nittany Lions face a dreaded conference road game, something that has been a challenge for not just Pat Chambers’ group but the entirety of the Big Ten this season.

Twelve of the 14 teams in the conference currently have one loss or less at home this season including both Penn State and the Wolverines.

“It’s tough in the league this year,” Chambers said. “The Big Ten has just been unbelievable.”

So Chambers and his coaching staff are aware that winning any road game in the Big Ten is critical to climbing in the standings.

And, these games can become impressive boosters for a potential NCAA tournament resume come March.

Michigan though, comes in desperate as it returns to the Chrysler Center, having lost its last two games and falling out of the AP Top 25 poll in the process.

The Wolverines are led by a veteran big man — also like most of the conference — as Jon Teske is the next man up for Penn State.

Teske, who leads the Wolverines in scoring, creates problems on the defensive end and has the ability to get the oppositions bigs in foul trouble.

Mike Watkins and newly named starting forward John Harrar will be tasked with guarding the 7-foot-1 senior throughout Wednesday’s game, but Harrar’s attitude towards the challenges that he faces as a Big Ten big man is exactly what you want.

“Teske is another great big man but I think it’s a lot of fun,” Harrar said. “I’d rather have the challenge than have everything be easy.”

So as the Penn State frontcourt will be tasked with a big challenge, so will its guards.

Senior guard Xavier Simpson has been a defensive menace in his years in Ann Arbour and will attempt to combat the Nittany Lions tempo with his elite on ball defense.

The key for the Penn State will ultimately be its perimeter shooting, which has certainly been the most inconsistent part of the offense this year for the Nittany Lions.

But, if outside scoring threats Myreon Jones and Seth Lundy can produce like they did against Ohio State, and Myles Dread can continue to fight through his slump, then Penn State will find itself in the game and fighting for a win.

If those perimeter scorers can contribute against the Wolverines than expect a good outcome for the Nittany Lions in this crucial road matchup.

“We have to take good [shots],” Chambers said. “And I feel like we have the right guys taking those shots right now.”