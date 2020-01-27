Penn State is on track to qualify for its first NCAA Tournament since 2011 and bracketologists are mostly in agreement on where the Nittany Lions stand in relation to the rest of the field.

At this point in the season, most of the experts agree that Penn State will be in the field of 68, and are somewhere in the No. 6-8 seed range.

According to ESPN’s Joe Lunardi, the Nittany Lions are slated to be a No. 7 seed and would play BYU in the opening round of the tournament in Tampa, Florida.

Longtime bracketologist Andy Katz is in agreement with Lunardi, stating that Penn State is currently a No. 7 seed in the South Region. The Nittany Lions would be slated to play St. Mary’s in Cleveland in the opening round, before possibly matching up against No. 2 seed Dayton.

SB Nation’s Chris Dobbertean has Penn State as a No. 6 seed in his bracket projections, while The Athletic’s Brian Bennett also pegged the Nittany Lions as a No. 6 seed in the most recent edition of his bracketology series.

However, CBSSports’ Jerry Palm believes that Penn State is currently a No. 4 seed and would end up in the East Region if the NCAA Tournament started today. If the Nittany Lions was to advance to the second weekend in this hypothetical bracket, Penn State would face No. 1 seed Kansas in the Sweet 16 in Madison Square Garden.