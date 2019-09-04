Sophomore guard Daniil Kasatkin will not return to Penn State this fall.

The Russian native will pursue a professional career after spending the summer playing with his country's U20 National Team, the Nittany Lion program announced Wednesday.

"DK took a unique path when he left Russia to come to the United States and play basketball," coach Pat Chambers told GoPSUsports. "He had an exceptional work ethic and helped make our team better. We're excited for him in his decision to play professionally and look forward to seeing him excel in his career."

Kasatkin appeared in just three games for Penn State last season, but was a key member of Russia's 2019 FIBA U20 European Championship team.