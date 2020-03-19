The famous American astronomer Carl Sagan once said, “Imagination will often carry us to worlds that never were.”

Sagan was best known for his study of extraterrestrial life, but the way people like to dream about sports isn’t too far off from how we dream about what lies beyond our galaxy.

But in sports, we get to see our dreams play out on the field, court, pitch, etc. The finality of sports is part of the reason we love (and hate) it.

What happens when that finality is stripped away?

All we’re left to do is keep dreaming, imagining all of the possibilities that could have been.

That’s the position Pat Chambers and Penn State (along with every other college basketball team in the nation) is in.

Thursday was supposed to mark the start of the sports calendar’s most chaotic and most beloved event –– March Madness.

But in the midst of a global pandemic, no team will hoist the trophy this year.

Penn State was most likely not going to be that team, but who knows?

This was already a historic season for the Nittany Lions –– easily the best under Chambers –– and it had the chance to be one of the best, if not the best, ever.

Seasons like this don’t often come for a program like Penn State’s and that’s why the abrupt end that stripped away any feeling of closure stings more than usual.

But now that a week has gone by since the news first broke, we’re left to pick up the pieces and really assess just how great this season was.

It’s not that complicated.

It stands alone in Penn State history. And it’s because we’re able to imagine so many different endings in our head.

Maybe the Nittany Lions get hot in Indianapolis and make the semifinals or even the championship game of the Big Ten Tournament. They’ve beaten just about everyone in the conference at some point this season and were one of six teams that genuinely had a shot to win the conference title.

Then there’s the big dance. Most bracketology suggested Penn State would be between a four and six seed. This college basketball season was full of upsets and this year’s tournament figured to be as wide open as it’s been in recent memory.

Penn State could’ve been upset in the first round and no one would have been surprised. But the Nittany Lions could’ve also made it to the second weekend and maybe beyond.

This program has just one Final Four appearance. It came 66 years ago when just 24 teams made the postseason.

There was a time this year when Penn State looked like a team capable of making it to the Final Four in New Orleans.

But the Nittany Lions will never get the chance to prove what they could do on the national stage. Lamar Stevens will never get to play in the NCAA Tournament like he deserves. Chambers will have to wait for his first trip there with Penn State.

But that doesn’t diminish how this team should go down in history.

This team provided real hope for the future and that’s why it might just be the best in program history. Just listen to Andy Dufresne.

“Remember, hope is a good thing, maybe the best of things, and no good thing ever dies.”