Pat Chambers looked absolutely exhausted.

As he sat down at the podium following Penn State’s 90-76 victory over No. 21 Ohio State, the longtime head coach carried bags under his eyes and his voice was hoarse after audibly urging on his team for the previous two hours at the Bryce Jordan Center.

But Chambers was all smiles throughout his postgame press conference, especially when he was asked about his team’s defensive performance.

Penn State got back into the win column on Saturday in large part because of the efforts of its offense, but the Nittany Lions would have undoubtedly lost a fourth straight Big Ten game if it wasn’t for their focus and intensity on the defensive side of the ball throughout the contest.

“It’s tough in this league this year, and you never want one [loss] to lead to two, and two to lead to three,” Chambers said. “I said it earlier this week that we were going to stay present and get better...and I think that’s exactly what you say today. We competed, we were tough, we were first on the floor for loose balls and we took charges. Those are the winning plays that you need.”

Six weeks ago, Penn State opened Big Ten play on a sour note.

The Nittany Lions went into Columbus and were nearly run off the floor by the then-No. 6 Buckeyes, surrendering 106 total points — 60 of which came in the second half.

Ohio State shot 58 percent from the floor, over 57 percent from 3-point range and knocked down a staggering 14 shots from beyond the arc en route to as dominant of a performance as the Big Ten has seen all season long.

But Chambers has always been a head coach who has hung his hat on the defensive side of the ball, and the mentality of his teams often reflects that.

Therefore, Penn State was not about to shy away from the challenge of slowing down Kaleb Wesson, Andre Wesson, Duane Washington Jr. and the rest of the Ohio State attack.

“We’ve been missing out on those winning plays, and hustle plays,” Chambers said. “I told the guys that if we can make one hustle play, one charge, one dive for a loose ball or one rebound, we’ll flip this script. And in the first half they definitely did. They got on the floor and they really competed.”

It was a complete reversal of the meeting back in December. From the opening tip, Penn State was the better team and much of its dominance started on the defensive end.

The Nittany Lions opened the game on a 21-7 run and made life miserable for Ohio State’s offense in the process. In the first 11 minutes of Saturday’s contest, the Buckeyes missed 14 of their 17 attempted shots and turned the ball over six times, leading to eight points off turnovers for the hosts.

It was one of the best defensive stretches of the season for Penn State, especially considering that the Nittany Lions put on a clinic against one of the premier offenses in the conference.

“I thought they played really well, and deserve all of the credit for the win,” Ohio State coach Chris Holtmann said. “They rotated onto Kaleb, and they trapped him and made it difficult. But that was more or less how we expected them to play, and we just didn’t do a good job of handling it, especially in those first seven minutes.”

As Penn State’s defensive intensity ratcheted up, it also clearly had an impact on the Buckeyes shot selection.

Points in the paint were hard to come by for the Wesson brothers as Mike Watkins and John Harrar remained solid on the interior, and the Ohio State guards were virtually shut down in the opening 20 minutes. In fact, the trio of DJ Carton, Luther Muhammed and CJ Walker were held to just two points on 1-of-7 shooting by the likes of Jamari Wheeler, Myreon Jones, Izaiah Brockington and Myles Dread.

After shooting just 34 percent from the field in the first half, the Buckeyes did end up putting in 48 points in the second half.

However, 18 of those points came at the free throw line as the game was very tightly officiated, slowing down the pace of the game and playing into Ohio State’s hands, despite the fact that the Nittany Lions maintained a comfortable advantage throughout.

The damage had already been done. And Penn State couldn’t have jumped out to an insurmountable lead if it wasn’t for its vintage defensive performance, one that will give this team a sense of confidence and belief going forward.

“When we went [to Columbus], they punched us and we weren’t able to respond,” Lamar Stevens said. “We just needed to do the little things better, and we’re also more tested in the Big Ten now. We’ve gotten accustomed to playing in this league and we know what it takes on both sides of the ball to win in the Big Ten every night.”