The 2020-21 college basketball season has undoubtedly been one of the most unique years in the sport’s history.

Between cancellations, postponements and delays due to coronavirus protocols, many schools have had their schedules moved around, with Penn State being one of the many programs falling victim to such adjustments.

As a result of coronavirus issues within the team, the Nittany Lions were forced to reschedule multiple games. One such matchup was a Jan. 3 meeting with Wisconsin.

That game was pushed back to last Saturday, just three days before the teams were slated to meet once more in Madison, Wisconsin.

So for the first time since the 2013-14 season, Penn State would take on a team twice in a row, an unusual circumstance in the world of college hoops, let alone any level of basketball.

And even several season ago, the Nittany Lions only had to face the Minnesota Golden Gophers twice because the two teams met up in the last game of the regular season and followed up that up with a first round encounter in the conference tournament.

By every definition, this two game series was anything but a scheduled back-to-back.

Nonetheless, Jim Ferry’s group earned an important upset win Saturday and had a chance to follow that up with a sweep of the Badgers Tuesday night at the Kohl Center.

While the blue and white was unable to earn a victory, the experience of playing back-to-back games in a college setting was unique for everyone involved, including Ferry. The last time he was a part of a home-and-home series was during his coaching days for LIU Brooklyn.

“It was difficult,” Ferry said. “Obviously, it's difficult because you're playing a top [20] team in the country. [It’s hard] to play at Wisconsin because they're a really good team.”

Taking on a Greg Gard-coached team twice in a row and emerging with a win both times is no easy feat, especially considering the talent Wisconsin possesses and how the Badgers have dropped just two games at home while winning 11.

Though Ferry said he is still unsure what to make of the rare back-to-back scenario, he does know that doing it against a team like the Badgers will prepare Penn State going forward as this was certainly a challenge for his team.

“I'm disappointed that we didn't play real well,” Ferry said. “I don't know if it's because it was back-to-back or the same opponent. I think this was more so because it was a back-to-back against a really good opponent, and they played better than we did tonight.”

